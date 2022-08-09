Issey Miyake, the designer of Steve Jobs’ black turtlenecks, is dead

He died at the age of 84 , famous Japanese which has had a great influence in the field of fashion not only in the East, but also in the West, with its dynamic garments capable of maintaining a typically Japanese “spiritual” dimension. Miyake’s style he was instrumental in creating the Steve Jobs guru iconwith that informal and at the same time elegant and a little monastic aspect given by turtleneck which was and remains today a distinctive trait of the founder of Apple: a brand, even if the lines are essential and there is no distracting element on the fabric, but only a total black color. A bit of the same philosophy that over the years has increasingly characterized the products of the bitten apple.

MORE THAN 100 DOLCEVITA

The friendship between Miyake and Jobs began in the early 1980s, and that’s when Steve commissions the designer to produce the first black turtlenecks. Over the years they will be more than 100 those that Miyake will provide to the Apple boss, which he will then wear on numerous public and crucial occasions (including the presentation of the first iPhone) to determine the enormous success that today brought the Cupertino giant to the top of the tech industry.