Is your Samsung Galaxy not doing well? You can fix it by clearing the cache

- Advertisement -

galaxy-not-doing-well-you-can- .jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="Is your Samsung Galaxy not doing well? You can fix it by the ">

Over time, some terminals do not work as well, and this may be because the software is not perfectly optimized. If you are in that situation, surely you are looking for a solution -since you do not want to factory restore the device because you would lose everything-. in the models samsung galaxy with Android There are some options that you can try and that usually work quite well: clear cache.

The truth is that this is usually quite effective, and what it does is delete the temporary files that have been created in the operating system (and, in some cases, installed applications are removed). But, what you will not lose are the things you have stored, such as photos or videos. If you want to take this path, we tell you how to do it safely. But, for what may happen, it is not a bad idea to make a backup, since you can never prevent the devil from messing up…

This is how you clear the cache of a Samsung Galaxy

- Advertisement -

The process we are talking about is the process that delete everything from the device specific partition (not of the applications individually). Therefore, it is something serious that you must be very clear that you want to do it. If there is no going back on your decision, the steps you have to take are the following and, yes, it is important that you follow them without skipping any and with patience.

The first thing you have to do is turn off the chosen Samsung Galaxy

Next, access the recovery menu. You do this by pressing the buttons in combination. On models with a physical Home button, press this together with volume up and the power button. Noticing a vibration, release the latter and in seconds it appears in the menu. If it does not have a Home button, press the volume up button, the power button and the Bixby button at the same time. Now, if you feel a vibration and see the Samsung logo on the screen, you can drop them all.

There is an exception to the aforementioned: models that do not have a button or power (such as folding ones). In this case, press the two side buttons at the same time until you feel a vibration, then you can release them.

samsung

On the screen you will now see the recovery menu and you must go to the section called Wipe cache partition. To choose this option, use the volume buttons to scroll. To choose, press the power button.

Confirm the choice in Yes and. then reboot the Samsung Galaxy.

You’re all set, and now you shouldn’t experience any performance issues… at least for the software.

This is the process that you must follow and, as we have indicated before, it is very effective. Therefore, it is a tool you should know to always have your Samsung Galaxy phone in top shape.

>