Is your mobile burning? So you can see the temperature of its components

When it’s hot, it is also noticeable on our mobile phones. If we use it extensively, under the sun and while charging, you will notice that the mobile is warm. How many? you can know checking the temperature of your mobile with a specialized application.

Mobile phones have a lot of sensors, including temperature sensors that are used, for example, to adjust the fast charge or the performance of the mobile. The best is that you can see the temperature that these sensors capture of the mobile with applications, thus being able to know if your attempts to cool it have had an effect or not.

Your mobile has many “thermometers” inside

Among the many sensors that our mobiles have are temperature sensors, capable of telling us what temperature are certain components. There is no standard on which temperature sensors Android phones include (some include more than others, and can measure different parts), although one that is usually not missing, for obvious reasons, is the battery temperature sensor.

The battery temperature sensor is a security measure that adjusts the charging speed and/or can completely stop charging the mobile if the battery is too hot, for safety reasons, but it is not the only sensor of the type that we will find in the mobile. To see all the temperature measurements of our mobile we will have to resort to specialized applications, such as CPU-Z.

The temperature sensors of three different mobiles

CPU-Z is a popular application with which you can obtain first-hand information about the components and software of your mobile, among which are the different temperature sensors. You will find them all in the thermal tab.

each manufacturer include and call the sensors as you want, so that in some mobiles you will find generic names such as “thermal zone 1, 2 and 3” or more specific ones, such as “front, rear and frame”. In older -or more modest- mobiles there may not be any additional sensor, but you should find the battery sensor.

In some mobiles the only temperature sensor available is the battery

If CPU-Z doesn’t show you anything in the tab Thermaltry on the tab Batterywhere you will almost certainly find a row called Temperature, with the current temperature of the battery. Being the mobiles as compact as they are, the truth is that there will generally be very little variation in the measurements of the different areas.

Now, is your mobile burning? A mobile can operate without problems with (internal) temperatures from 0 to 45 degrees, and during charging or intensive use it is normal for the figure to rise to 60 degrees. From there, it’s best to let it sit to avoid degrading the battery more than necessary. In addition, it will not be very pleasant to have the “burning” mobile in your hand and generally the performance will be affected, running slower.