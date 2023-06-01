Is your MacBook’s battery draining a lot in Sleep Mode? 5 tips to avoid it

- Advertisement -

battery- -a- -in-sleep-mode.jpg" width="980" height="565" >

if you leave the laptop MacBook turned on overnight – or other long periods with the screen on – the battery may be depleted. In this case, put the computer in sleep mode should fix this problem. But sometimes it doesn’t work as well as it should. we show you some tips so that everything goes exactly as it should.

There are features on MacBooks that can keep consuming battery even when the computer is idle. An example are some accessories and, of course, malware can also create battery problems. We are also going to show the problems that you can have so that the option that is included in the macOS operating system does not do its job efficiently.

Disconnect USB accessories from MacBooks

USB accessories can drain some of your Apple MacBook’s battery when connected. This is especially common with accessories that don’t have their own power supply (that is, they use Bus Powered technology), since they draw their power directly from the MacBook and they drain your battery even more.

So, when you’re sure you won’t be using your Apple laptop for a while, it’s best to unplug external hard drives, keyboards, mice, and any other USB accessories that are connected.

Unsplash

Disable laptop notifications

Another factor that can cause MacBooks to lose power while in Sleep Mode is notifications that appear in the operating system. These can fully activate the computer and therefore turn on screen and consume your battery.

Notifications also consume power by having processes constantly running in the background to check if there is anything to show. Consequently, disabling this option is highly recommended.

Turn off the Power Nap feature

This is a tool included in Intel-based MacBooks that allows background processes, such as checking email messages and making Time Machine backups, run when the computer is running on battery -even when in sleep mode-.

There may be times when you don’t want to interrupt these processes, but in general, leaving Power Nap on results in constant power consumption. To disable the feature, open the System preferences and select the menu Battery in the sidebar. Click the button Options at the bottom and set the dropdown to “Enable PowerNap” in “Never” to completely disable the tool.

Unsplash

Turn off the Bluetooth connection

Keeping devices connected in this way to MacBooks awake when in Sleep Mode can slowly drain the battery. Besides, if Bluetooth stays on, the computer is constantly searching for nearby devices. This also drains energy from the team.

Therefore, you should not only turn off Bluetooth when it’s not being used by your MacBook, but also turn off accessories to prevent any pairing attempts. To do this, click on the icon of the Control center in the menu bar and set the Bluetooth switch to “Off“.

Find apps that are consuming battery in the background

Some MacBook apps and features require background activity to work, and these processes consume battery power even in Sleep Mode. Ideally, you should know which apps are causing the problem. You can find out using the app Monitor of activity built into macOS.

You can open this tool with a simple Spotlight search (Cmd + Space). Click on the column “% CPU” to sort apps and processes based on power usage, from highest to lowest. Now you can decide if there’s anything you should close to save battery.

