Is your Mac turned into a brick because of macOS Monterey? How to fix it

There is not a word in the world of technology and computing that gives users more fear than that of brickeo or brick, which indicates that a device that goes to that state, literally becomes a brick. In other words, it is no longer useful because it neither turns on nor does anything, which makes it a very, very expensive paperweight. And the ways of bricking, in this case a Mac, can come in many forms although we would never imagine that Apple could be behind any of them, Although that is precisely what has just happened, that those of Cupertino have discovered that a of its latest macOS updates Monterey sends some of the computers on which it installs to the other neighborhood. The T2 chip, behind the problems That small processor is the one that Macs use as a security measure to store the information that is later saved from TouchID and it is the one that has caused the problems of the macOS Monterey update. So if you have a computer with that chip, start to tremble if you have not yet migrated to the new version of the operating system. According to Apple, “We have identified and fixed an issue with Apple’s T2 security chip firmware that was preventing a very small number of users from starting their Mac after updating macOS. […] Updated firmware is now included with existing macOS updates. Any user affected by this problem can contact Apple Support for help. “The most curious thing is that Macs prior to 2018, which do not have this T2 chip, are safe from bricking so all updates can be installed without problems. If you belong to those who have a more modern device, then go collecting patches to solve it. Luckily, Apple has recognized the problem and has already published an update that corrects the error, so you can conclude the process If this warning has arrived late and your computer does not turn on, then we recommend that you follow the instructions to recover your bricked Mac with Apple Configurator 2, which is quite cumbersome and requires other Macs and a Thunderbolt or USB-C cable. You can follow the instructions precisely from the official Cupertino support page to get everything back to normal without losing too much information.>