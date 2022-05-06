Is your iPhone or iPad keyboard not working? so you can fix it

One of the most annoying issues when using an iPhone or iPad is the on-screen keyboard not working. It is not usually thought about it, but it is practically impossible to take advantage of current devices without it (such as the browser or writing a message or email). If this is what’s happening to you, there are a few things you can do to try to fix it before going for service. To begin with, we assume that the use of the keyboard is never available (not only in an application, since if so, the fault may be with the app in question, and not with the iPhone or the iOS operating system). Therefore, either when opening the Safari browser or when running WhatsApp, the function that exists to enter text manually does not appear or, simply, you do see it… but it is not possible to use it regularly, since it does not respond by pressing on the screen. Possible solutions if the keyboard does not work on an iPhone All the options that we are going to indicate can be used with the latest versions of iOS and, of course, with the smartphones or iPad that are active on the market. Therefore, there are no restrictions when applying the advice that we are going to provide you. They are as follows: Bluetooth connection malfunction This is something that can happen, especially if a keyboard has been paired with the phone or tablet. Some of the settings that cause text input to be performed by an external accessory may remain, even though it has been turned off. Therefore, it is a good idea to turn off Bluetooth connectivity for a minute and, after this time, try again if the on-screen keyboard appears. You use a third-party keyboard that does not work well This is more common than you might think. It is possible that you have installed some additional on-screen keyboards on your iPhone or iPad, and that it does not work properly due to a bad update or erratic operation. If you think you can do this, what you have to do is eliminate the ones that you have available in the Keyboard section that is within the General option of the Settings. Some settings may be getting in the way This can happen, and some users have reported that having options like Easy Reach enabled in settings have caused issues with the on-screen keyboard to work. Ideally, you should review the settings in the Settings and disable everything that is not essential to be activated. It is more than possible that the problem will be solved. Many languages, bad for the iPhone For some reason, it is possible that you have several languages ​​active on the iOS devices that you use, and this can cause the keyboard to not work well at some point, since it “clutters” at the same time. time to choose the right one. The solution? Simple, leave three at most… with this you will avoid problems. With these options it is possible that you can solve the malfunction of the on-screen keyboard on iPhones and iPads. A final tip: beware of poor quality screen protectors, which sometimes make the touch function of the panels not correct and, therefore, the problem may be there. >