Is your Galaxy on the list? See which Samsung phones should receive One UI 6.0 with Android 14

One UI 5.1 has already been released for several Galaxy phones, and Samsung should soon begin testing One UI 6.0 based on Android 14 for its smartphones. Android 14 has not yet been released by Google, but beta builds indicate that it should focus on productivity and personalization. See now which Galaxy phones should receive it.
Starting with the main devices, it is virtually certain that the recently launched Galaxy S line cell phones will receive the update, in this way, the list of eligible devices should start with the Galaxy S23 line and then move on to the Galaxy Z, which is dedicated to folding devices. premium range.
The expectation is that testing with One UI 6.0 beta will start in August of this year, at the same time that testing of One UI 5.0 began. In this way, the first devices eligible for testing must belong to the Galaxy S23 series.
Anyway, considering the devices that received One UI 5.0 and 5.1, the list of probable One UI 6.0 eligible phones should be as follows.
Galaxy S series
- Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Galaxy S23 Plus
- galaxy s23
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Galaxy S22 Plus
- galaxy s22
- Galaxy S21 FE
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Galaxy S21 Plus
- Galaxy S21
Galaxy Z series
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
Galaxy A Series
- Galaxy A73
- Galaxy A72
- Galaxy A53
- Galaxy A52
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy A52s
- Galaxy A33
- Galaxy A23
- Galaxy A14
- Galaxy A13
- Galaxy A04s
Galaxy M series
- Galaxy M53 5G
- Galaxy M33 5G
- Galaxy M23
Galaxy Xcover series
- Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
Galaxy Tab Series
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S8 Plus
- Galaxy Tab S8
It is worth mentioning that this is a provisional list and all cell phones launched in 2023 by Samsung must be updated with One UI 6.0. In addition, there is still no forecast for the release of the next version of the system, as tests may be delayed due to unexpected bugs, so more information is needed to say when One UI 6.0 will be released.
- The Samsung Galaxy A14 is available at Extra for BRL 1,079. The cost-benefit is good. There are 11 best models.
- The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is available at Extra for BRL 5,579.
- The Samsung Galaxy S23 is available at Extra for BRL 4,579.
- The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available at Extra for BRL 6,979.
- The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available at FastShop for BRL 8,599 and in Magazine Luiza by BRL 9,499.
- The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is available at Magazine Luiza for BRL 1,259. The cost-benefit is good. There are 7 best models.
- The Samsung Galaxy A04s is available at Extra for BRL 827. The cost-benefit is good and this is the best model in this price range.
- The Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
- The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available at Magazine Luiza for BRL 4,499.
- The Samsung Galaxy M53 is available at Extra for BRL 1,699. The cost-benefit is average but there are 6 better models.
- The Samsung Galaxy A73 is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
- The Samsung Galaxy A23 is available at Magazine Luiza for BRL 1,179. The cost-benefit is good. There are 16 best models.
- The Samsung Galaxy A13 is available on Aliexpress National for BRL 1,010 and at Extra by BRL 1,070. The cost-benefit is good and this is the best model in this price range.
- The Samsung Galaxy M23 is available at Magazine Luiza for BRL 1,549. The cost-benefit is average but this is the best model in this price range.
- The Samsung Galaxy M33 is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
- The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
- The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
- The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
- The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available at Extra for BRL 5,399. The cost-benefit is average but this is the best model in this price range.
- The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is available on Mercado Livre for BRL 4,499 and at Extra by BRL 4,919.
- The Samsung Galaxy S22 is available from Girafa for BRL 3,080 and in Magazine Luiza by BRL 3,249. The cost-benefit is average but this is the best model in this price range.
- The Samsung Galaxy A53 is available at Extra for BRL 2,099. The cost-benefit is average and there are 4 better models.
- The Samsung Galaxy A33 is available at Extra for BRL 1,889. The cost-benefit is average. There are 9 best models.
- The Samsung Galaxy A52s is available at Magazine Luiza for BRL 1,799.
- The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available at Extra for BRL 4,499.
- The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available from the Official Samsung Store for BRL 6,999 and on Amazon for BRL 15,106.
- The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is available at Extra for BRL 2,389. The cost-benefit is average and there are 6 better models.
- The Samsung Galaxy A52 is available on Mercado Livre for BRL 1,799 and at Extra by BRL 2,117.
- The Samsung Galaxy A72 is available on Amazon for BRL 4,322.
- The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
- The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is available on Mercado Livre for BRL 3,690 and in Magazine Luiza by BRL 4,319.
- The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is available at Magazine Luiza for BRL 3,599.
- The Samsung Galaxy S21 is available at Mercado Livre for BRL 2,999 and at Extra by BRL 3,949.