Is your Galaxy on the list? See which Samsung phones should receive One UI 6.0 with Android 14

One UI 5.1 has already been released for several Galaxy phones, and Samsung should soon begin testing One UI 6.0 based on Android 14 for its smartphones. Android 14 has not yet been released by Google, but beta builds indicate that it should focus on productivity and personalization. See now which Galaxy phones should receive it.

Starting with the main devices, it is virtually certain that the recently launched Galaxy S line cell phones will receive the update, in this way, the list of eligible devices should start with the Galaxy S23 line and then move on to the Galaxy Z, which is dedicated to folding devices. premium range.

The expectation is that testing with One UI 6.0 beta will start in August of this year, at the same time that testing of One UI 5.0 began. In this way, the first devices eligible for testing must belong to the Galaxy S23 series. - Advertisement - Anyway, considering the devices that received One UI 5.0 and 5.1, the list of probable One UI 6.0 eligible phones should be as follows.

Possible phones eligible for One UI 6.0

Galaxy S series Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 Plus

galaxy s23

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22 Plus

galaxy s22

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21 Plus

Galaxy S21 Galaxy Z series Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Galaxy A Series Galaxy A73

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A14

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A04s Galaxy M series Galaxy M53 5G

Galaxy M33 5G

Galaxy M23 Galaxy Xcover series Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro Galaxy Tab Series Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8 Plus

Galaxy Tab S8

It is worth mentioning that this is a provisional list and all cell phones launched in 2023 by Samsung must be updated with One UI 6.0. In addition, there is still no forecast for the release of the next version of the system, as tests may be delayed due to unexpected bugs, so more information is needed to say when One UI 6.0 will be released.

