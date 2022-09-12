Is your Fire TV Stick not working well for you? Do a ‘reset’ and leave it like new

- Advertisement -

From time to time, the operation of media players fire tv stick it’s not the one it should. And, worst of all, is that you do not know the reason and, therefore, you cannot take the appropriate measures to solve it. One of the options you have to achieve this is to the accessory and it as new. We tell you how to do it.

When carrying out this process, which is included by default in the device, so reliability is complete, what you do is eliminate all types of configuration to leave the player like the day you left it out of the box. Therefore, you will have to carry out the configuration process and, in addition, install the applications that you usually use. It is a very effective process, but it ends with everything and you must take it into account. But, as we have indicated, there is no danger in breaking it or having it function erratically.

How to reset an Amazon Fire TV Stick

Well, one of the virtues that exists in this process is that everything is quite intuitive, since you only have to use the remote control that is included in the player and, with it, navigate through the configuration section to find the tool that will allow you to delete everything that the Amazon accessory has. The steps to take are listed below:

The first thing you have to do is access the Settings of the Fire TV Stick. To do this, select the gear-shaped icon on the right side of the screen and, once you are there, press the central button on the controller.

Once you are inside, look for My Fire TV and select it to access the options that exist to be able to perform the reset you want to achieve. Different options will appear on the screen, one of them being called Restore Default Settings.

Go into it and you will see a very large message on the TV and to start the process select the Reset button. You have to wait for the process to complete.

When finished, you will see that the player starts as the first day, and you have to start with the complete configuration, including access to the WiFi network.

With this, you already have the Amazon Fire TV Stick like new, which is what it was all about.

As you may well think, this option can always be used when you think that things are not going as they should in the player or if you intend to sell it or give it away. The process is not dangerous and it is very effective. So it’s one of those tools.Thoughts that should always be known for what may happen (the same thing that happens in current smartphones and tablets).

