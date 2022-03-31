Is your Apple Watch Series 7 charging slow? Don’t worry, you’re not the only one

Apple’s family of smartwatches is sweeping in terms of sales. The American manufacturer has become the firm that sells the most watches worldwide, thanks to a very well-finished product and, if you know its best tricks, you will be able to make the most of its possibilities. Even though, if you have an Apple Watch, we recommend that you do not update it.

More than anything because the Apple forums have been filled with users who are complaining that their smartwatch does not offer the same fast charge as before. And everything points to the blame lies with the recent update to watchOS 8.5.

A firmware update that brings significant changes to this operating system, such as new emojis or Universal Control support to be able to use it with all kinds of devices. The problem is that the autonomy of the Apple Watch Series 7 will remain the same, but the fast charge has stopped working.

Apple Watch Series 7 fast charging not working after updating to watchOS 8.5

In case you didn’t know, the Apple Watch Series 7 surprised us by offering a much more powerful fast charging system and allowed to charge 80% of the device in about 45 minutes. But you will no longer enjoy this feature if you have upgraded your smartwatch.

Read more Companies take baby steps toward home robots at CES enlarge photo Apple Watch Series 7 splash

According to several users, the problem has to do with the update to watchOS 8.5, which is causing the Apple Watch Series 7 fast charging to no longer work. Some users report problems when using third-party chargers, while other customers of the American company indicate that they are experiencing the same error despite using the official Apple charger.

As indicated from the Apple forums “After updating the Apple Watch 7 to WhatchOS 8.5 it stopped charging quickly with Belkin BoostCharge PRO. Before it was charging very fast and now it is very very slow (about 5% in an hour). Any idea how to fix this? Thanks.”

The company with the bitten apple has not said anything about it, but it is obviously aware of this problem, so they will soon release an update that will solve this annoying problem. In the meantime, the only thing we can tell you is to be patient if you have already updated the Apple Watch Series 7 to the latest version.

>