Is Windows 12 in development? It is necessary? How would it be?

This weekend various information about Windows 12 and the supposed beginning of the development of what would be the next great version of Windows. Rumorology on the Internet since no specific sources are cited, although it is indicated that the information comes from “internal Microsoft sources”.

According to the German media desk modder, Windows 12 development is scheduled to begin as early as next March, once Microsoft releases the first major Windows 11 update to the general public. The company reportedly hired staff to add additional support to the team. official. We have seen this in the latest job offers from Microsoft, although they refer to the development of operating system components and not specifically to Windows 12.

Development, if true, is considered as “long term”. Windows 10 will be officially supported until at least October 2025, and Windows 11 even further, closer to the next decade. In addition, it has committed to releasing annual major updates for each of them and also cumulative quality updates and new features, in addition to monthly security updates. There is not much rush.

Is Windows 12 necessary?

When Microsoft released Windows 10 it assured that it would be «your latest operating system« in reference to the fact that others would not be necessary, since the continuous update as a ‘rolling release’ would allow it to always be kept up to date. The company has not been able to sustain this development model and finally retracted its own assertions and published a new system, Windows 11, an evolution (not a revolution) that some users define as “Windows 10.5″.

And it is that it supports a good part of the legacy of the gigantic Windows ecosystem and is based on elements already known from Windows 10X, a version that had originally focused on the new generation of folding devices and that has definitely been used to launch a new version that overcome the “I want and I can’t” of Windows 10 and as a catalyst for the industry at a time of significant increase in sales of PCs and components to update equipment.

The revolution will have to wait and that is where Windows 12 would come in. According to the information cited (rumors) it will be developed under these four main keys:

Microsoft plans to eliminate the old Windows base . It is used by all versions from Windows XP and Microsoft wants to leave it behind, as well as legacy components that have been dragging on for decades and do not allow to open a new path. This would indeed be a revolution, but the problem would be maintaining compatibility for use by hundreds of millions of active machines.

. It is used by all versions from Windows XP and Microsoft wants to leave it behind, as well as legacy components that have been dragging on for decades and do not allow to open a new path. This would indeed be a revolution, but the problem would be maintaining compatibility for use by hundreds of millions of active machines. Windows 12 will require a Microsoft account for home and professional users. Nothing new. We have already seen it for Windows 11 Home and more recently as mandatory in the installation of the previous version of Windows 11 Pro.

for home and professional users. Nothing new. We have already seen it for Windows 11 Home and more recently as mandatory in the installation of the previous version of Windows 11 Pro. Some code from Windows 10X will be used. It would be the return to the bet of the Windows Core OS project , a modular development with a basic core that can be expanded or reduced by modules to meet the needs of different devices. Microsoft has not opted for it for Windows 11 or has not given time to its development.

, a modular development with a basic core that can be expanded or reduced by modules to meet the needs of different devices. Microsoft has not opted for it for Windows 11 or has not given time to its development. Microsoft Pluto will be mandatory. A twist to the Windows 11 TPM with a security chip that would be integrated into the same CPUs.

Nothing is mentioned about Windows software and its support. Surely maintaining the entire Windows ecosystem is Microsoft’s greatest difficulty when proposing a revolution. Windows 10X ran Universal UWP and Progressive apps. Microsoft promised that it would also run Win32 applications using “containerized” virtualization technologies, but had serious problems implementing it. Support for Win32 applications It is a pending issue for years. Microsoft would like to kill them, but right now it doesn’t seem possible.

At the moment this Windows 12 is still pure speculation, although it is certain that it will end up arriving. How about? Would it be the promised revolution and that it has not arrived with Windows 11? How would you approach its development?