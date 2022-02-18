Is Windows 11 bad for you? So you can install it without losing anything

Over time or due to a bad installation of software in the operating system, Windows 11 can stop working as well as usual. If this is something that is happening to you, you should know that Microsoft’s own development includes tools that allow you to correct this. And, one of them, is the one that makes it possible to reinstall it on the computer. You may think that doing this is a problem, since, among other things, the files you have on your computer could be lost if you don’t make a backup on an external drive. But, in reality, this is not so. The reason for saying this is that the Redmond company has even thought about it so that you don’t have to worry about anything – since it is capable of keeping everything. Come on, that’s an ideal solution. How to reinstall Windows 11 without losing files What you have to do is quite simple, as you will see, and it does not require you to use any external application or a pen drive at all. Of course, for security reasons we recommend that you put the essential data you have on your computer in a safe place -such as in a cloud service-. You know, better warned man… These are the steps you have to take on your computer to reinstall Windows 11 while keeping all the information you have stored: The first thing is to access the operating system Settings in the usual way, for example by clicking on the icon that has the shape of a cogwheel among all those existing on your computer. Now, select the System section on the left side of the screen that opens. Then you will see that in the right area the options change and the one you have to use is Recovery Options. Here, you need to use Reset this PC. A new window appears, allowing you to choose between a clean installation, one that erases everything, or one that saves files. In this case, you should choose Keep my files. In the next question that the computer will ask you, you must choose Local reinstallation. Click on the Next button and a window will appear in which you can read all the selections you have made. Review it to confirm that it is exactly what you want to do. If so, use the Reset button and the process will start automatically. Depending on the power of your computer the time this will take will vary, so you must be patient. But, once everything is finished, you will see that your Windows 11 computer works like the first day. Simple, right? >