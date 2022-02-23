Is Truth really a free app? If it doesn’t work, it’s Apple’s fault!

What if Truth it wasn’t really like that true how does it call its name? There is no doubt that he exists, considering his debut earlier this week. The problem is mostly hers sincerity: it was born as a refuge for all those who on Twitter – and in general on social networks – feel “gagged”, not free to tell (their) truth on any topic, from Covid to the attack on the Capitol. Yet, say the first users who signed up on the social network (or rather, who managed to sign upgiven the technical blackouts of these early days), so much freedom of expression does not seem to exist.

500,000 TRUTHSAYER STILL WAITING

First let’s start with a number: 500,000. Are the truthsayer (this is how the users of the app are called) on the waiting list who are waiting to have their account unlocked in order to access the platform. Considering the launch that took place just a couple of days ago – and only on iOS – the numbers look very promising. What is certain is that if the app had been able to immediately accommodate adeptsmaybe it would have been better.

MODERATION: TWITTER VS TRUTH

It is not true, it seems, that Truth adopts a more moderate policy of moderation than Twitter. On the contrary. To give an example reported by several American newspapers, a user was rejected by the social network because he had chosen as username @DevineNunesCow, mimicking one of the Twitter accounts that in the past had been used to satirize the Republican Devin Nunes who, casuallyhe is also the CEO of the company that runs the Truth Social app. Then there are those who say that Twitter, compared to Truth, is a much freer app. The terms and conditions of Trump’s platform are indeed particularly stringent: to say (what Truth believes to be) false involves suspension or banas well as the publication of defamatory, deceptive, “slanderous or objectionable“. Twitter, on this, has larger meshes.

THE APP DOESN’T GO? APPLE’S FAULT