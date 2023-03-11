Is this the future of sustainable shipping?

The Tarform company, known for its Luna electric motorcycle, is now venturing into the water with the launch of The Raye, a jet ski inspired by marine life. This innovative zero emission boat offers a top speed of 80 km/h and a battery life of up to two hours, making it ideal for relatively long rides on the water.

The Raye’s design is based on the anatomy of manta rays, which can be seen in every inch of its surface, from its broad, wrinkled snout, to the eye-shaped headlights, to the smooth, natural curves, to the shape from his seat that looks like a tail. The look is a mix of a futuristic object and a living thing.

The electric personal watercraft features a fully electric waterjet propulsion system that offers instant acceleration and a top speed of 80 km/h. Tarform plans to offer two different models with different power outputs and battery autonomy: between 70 and 120 horsepower and one and a half to two hours of battery life.

The Raye also has smart features like the circular digital display and integrated sensors. Users can connect to cloud services and receive driving data and maintenance diagnostics on a 3.4-inch circular screen with 4G connectivity.

sustainable materials



The Raye also cares about the environment, as buyers can choose between two body styles: one made from plants and one made from recycled carbon fiber. This choice is a reflection of Tarform’s commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation.

The price and availability of The Raye

Tarform has yet to announce a release date for The Raye, but it is expected to be priced around $68,000. This figure is similar to the price of its Luna electric motorcycle, which launched in 2018 and is priced at $24,000.

The Raye is yet another example of how technology can help protect the environment and make our daily activities more sustainable. Choosing sustainable materials and eliminating internal combustion engines are important steps in reducing our carbon footprint and promoting a cleaner, healthier future. The Raye is also an example of how design can be inspired by nature and how technological innovation can be fused with natural beauty to create a unique and attractive object.

Link: tarform.com/raye.