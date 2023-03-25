Is there a discount there? Anker announces birthday sale on AliExpress with a discount of up to 30%

Saving money is always a good idea and today, the good news for those who want to buy a new Anker product that is celebrating another anniversary and thanks to that, it has put some products at a discount for those who want to take advantage.
The campaign, which runs until March 27 (aka next Monday) features a total of 11 different company products, including headphones, cameras and speakers.
An interesting point in the list of products offered by Anker in this action is that not only was there a good variety of segments, but also that their discounts are between the 18% offered on the Webcam Anker PowerConf C200 2K and can reach the 30% mentioned in the title on headphone Anker Space A40.
To make life easier and speed up finding the deals that make the most sense to you, we’ve organized the items that are on sale by category, included a direct link to the page within AliExpress, and sorted by discount percentage (those with higher discounts appear on top).
- Anker Space A40 (30%) – Bluetooth Hi-Res headphones with 50h battery life, adaptive active noise cancellation
- Anker Sport X10 (29%) – Earphones for sports activities with IPX7 protection (water and sweat resistant), Bluetooth 5.2 and swivel hook for a better fit
- Anker Life Q20+ (25%) – Hi-Res Bluetooth headset with estimated battery life of 40h, support for connection with up to 2 devices, active noise cancellation and settings control via the Soudcore app
- Anker Life Q30 (22%) – Hybrid active noise canceling Bluetooth headset with multi-mode, estimated 40h audio playback time without charging
- Anker Life P3 (21%) – Bluetooth headset, 6 microphones for clearer calls, multi-mode noise cancellation, and Super Bass
- Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker (25%) – Portable Bluetooth speaker with IPX7 water protection, battery life of up to 24 hours of audio playback without recharging, range of up to 20m
- Anker Soundcore Motion Boom (24%) – Outdoor Bluetooth speaker with titanium drivers, BassUp technology, IPX7 waterproof and up to 24 hours of sound without recharging
- Anker Soundcore Motion+ (22%) – Portable Bluetooth Speaker, 30W Hi-Res Sound, Extended Bass and Treble
- eufy Security Solo 2K Indoor Cam P24 (26%) – Surveillance camera with 2K resolution, supporting voice assistants, AI tracking of pets and humans, and IP Wi-Fi surveillance
- eufy SmartTrack (23%) – Smart tracker with up to 3 days of battery life and compatible with Apple Search/iOS
- Anker PowerConf C200 2K Webcam (18%) – Professional noise canceling webcam with stereo microphone and low light correction