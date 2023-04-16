Is the Xbox Series S to blame? GTA 6 may be delayed by Microsoft’s console

GTA 6 has already emerged in large leaks showing that the game will be really complex with a huge map and a surreal number of missions. This information is making users wonder if the launch of the game will not be delayed because of the Xbox Series S, now understand why.

Do you think Xbox Series S will hold GTA 6 somehow.



by u/Switch_Cover in GTA6

The question was initially asked in a Reddit thread, where a user questioned whether the Xbox Series S will actually be able to run the game at 1440p at 30fps, as it is much less powerful than the Xbox Series X and PS5, which makes it considerable hypothesis. The topic quickly received several responses, most of them disagreeing that the console is capable of this, after all the Xbox Series X has 12 teraflops of power, while the PS5 has 10.28 and the Xbox Series S has less than half of that: only 4 teraflops. - Advertisement -





But the discussion went even further. Now users are divided if the Xbox Series S would not be responsible for the delay in the release of GTA 6, as it would be very disappointing if it was not compatible with this Microsoft console. As such, Rockstar must spend additional time optimizing the game to run at lower resolutions for the Xbox Series S.

On the other side of the conversation are users who argue that this is a common development step for games, as they need to be optimized for different resolutions to run on PCs, which most often have different hardware configurations. That is, if GTA 6 is made available on computers at launch, as industry analyst Tom Henderson recently reported that the game may be a current-gen exclusive, which would leave consoles like the PS4, PS4 Pro and Xbox One out. . Will GTA 6 run at 30 or 60 fps on Xbox Series S? Tell us what you think in the comments.

