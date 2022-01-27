Is the use of AirTags getting out of control? Apple publishes a security guide

On paper it is a perfect product: we add it to an everyday object that we use practically at all times and in case we forget it somewhere, or we do not know where we have left it, we will be able to locate it. Now, there is nothing like launching a product to the market to really see the real possibilities it has. And with AirTags exactly that happens. Which is perfect to control keys, bags, headphones, cameras, jackets or whatever comes to mind, but also as an element to monitor third parties, follow them, see where they are and who knows if later they steal from your home or your cars, or simply knowing where someone lives. Apple informs to prevent risks In these last cases where things are no longer so idyllic when we use an AirTag, because these are acts that are very close to bordering on criminality: placing a beacon in a car to know where it is parked in the night, or sneaking an AirTag into a person’s object to find out where they live are not correct uses and that is why Apple wants us to know what we can do to avoid dangers. In the last few hours, those from Cupertino have published a security guide focused on AirTags, not so much on their features and benefits, as on letting us know the options we have to detect that we carry with us an enzyme that is not ours. And the quickest way to get rid of doubts is to go to the Search for application, in “Objects”, to see if we are moving with one of these beacons attached to us. From Cupertino they warn that “to discourage unwanted tracking, Search notifies you if an unknown AirTag or other accessory moves with you […] sending you the ‘Item detected near you’ message. In the event that we see this message on a screen similar to the one above, it means that “an AirTag or other accessory that has been separated from the person who registered it is traveling with you, and the owner could see its location. The AirTag may be attached to an item you are checking out.” That is why we recommend you activate all the push notifications of the Search application, to know in real time if, in addition to you and all your objects, you have attached the one that another person has placed (accidentally or fortuitously) on you. >