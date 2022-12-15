Is the new iPad resistant? A video shows that it complies without problems

- Advertisement -

You may be considering the purchase of a new iPad of the tenth generation, since among other things the different colors that it has in its finish call your attention. If one of the questions you ask yourself to decide is whether this tablet is enough resistantbecause your day to day is quite busy, we are going to show you a video that will surely answer any questions you may have.

In what has to do with the performance things are pretty clear: get a qualitative leapNot especially great, everything must be said, compared to the previous generation. In addition, this is a model that has new features that are important, such as the use of connection usb type c. And this is already a good reason to think about changing equipment because, yes or yes, this is where the future of the iPad goes. The fact is that the advances that you will enjoy are safe and effective, as is usual with Apple.

The resistance offered by the new Apple iPad

- Advertisement -

This team, which has been announced a couple of months ago, has been put to the test in different tests and, luckily, everything has been published in a video. One of the most important has to do with the scratches that supports the tablet screen. And it must be said that it works perfectly. On the Mohs scale before this type of problems, stamina is correct until level six. That is to say, we are talking about an endurance standard. When resorting to more damaging tools, such as knives, what you see is what you expect: problems, but nothing that does not happen in other models.

As regards the resistance of the chassis of the new iPads, it must be said that aluminum holds up as expected, but it is true that before sharp elements, the marks become quite evident without the need to apply high pressure. And this is something that should be taken into account. On the other hand, in what has to do with the resistance before the torsionhere the Apple model behaves excellently since you have to use a lot of force to make it yield (it does so because of the port for the keyboard connection, by the way).

Some additional tricks are made to the iPad, such as applying fire to the screen (we don’t know why, because we don’t think anyone in their right mind does this). The fact is that the effect with the glass is, at least, curious and worth seeing.

Does the Apple tablet comply?

Well, if normal use of the device from the Cupertino company is taken into account, it must be said that there should be no doubts regarding the resistance of the new iPads. It will comply perfectly and, therefore, there will have to be other reasons that you find for not making the leap to the tenth generation of this device.

- Advertisement -

>