Is the name chaos now threatening the OR mapper Entity Framework Core?

With or without Core in the name? That is the question that arises when looking at the history of (Core) 7.

If you follow the development of the upcoming OR , you will come across the names Entity Framework Core 7 and Entity Framework 7 alternately. If the confusion is not enough for you, you will stumble at the latest that the latter name was in the works years ago, and then changed to Entity Famework Core 1.0 to be renamed.

So far, the naming has not been easy for beginners: In 2008, Microsoft published the object-relational mapper ADO.NET Entity Framework for .NET (abbreviated: EF) for the first time. In 2016 the first version of the revised version Entity Framework Core (abbreviated: EF Core) was released.

The current stable version of the old Entity Framework is version 6.4; Version 6.0 of Entity Framework Core was released in November 2021. Microsoft is currently working on the upcoming version 7.0 of the new OR mapper.

Since February, seven preview versions of version 7.0 have been released and there have been six blog entries by the development team on Microsoft’s .NET Blog. If you take a closer look, you will find the terms “Entity Framework Core 7.0″ and “Entity Framework 7.0”. This looks haphazard.

2/17/2022

Announcing Entity Framework 7 Preview 1

“Today, the .NET data team announces the first preview release of EF Core 7.0 (EF7)…”

13.4.2022

Announcing Entity Framework Core 7 (EF7) Preview 3

“Today, the .NET data team announces the third preview release of EF Core 7.0 (EF7)…”

10.5.2022

Announcing Entity Framework 7 Preview 4

“Today, the .NET data team announces the fourth preview release of EF Core 7.0 (EF7).”

14.6.2022

Announcing Entity Framework 7 Preview 5

“Entity Framework 7 (EF7) Preview 5 has shipped with support for Table-per-Concrete type (TPC)…”

12.7.2022

Announcing Entity Framework Core 7 Preview 6: Performance Edition

“Entity Framework 7 (EF7) Preview 6 has shipped and is available on nuget.org…”

9.8.2022

Announcing Entity Framework 7 Preview 7: Interceptors!

“Entity Framework Core 7 (EF7) Preview 7 has shipped…”

Also on GitHub Microsoft sometimes talks about “EF7” and sometimes as “EF Core 7.0”.

Does Microsoft now intend to really do without the addition “Core” in the upcoming version of the OR-Mapper?

If Microsoft really does call the product “Entity Framework 7.0” in the end, it will be much more difficult in all texts such as documentation, blog entries, books and forums to linguistically distinguish the modern product line of the OR mapper from the classic Entity Framework and find suitable resources on the Internet to find.

In addition, between 2014 and 2016 Microsoft used the term “Entity Framework 7.0” for the first version of the modern product line, which it then renamed Entity Framework Core 1.0.



