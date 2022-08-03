Is the microphone of your AirPods not working well? so you can fix it

- Advertisement -

On some occasion it is possible that the microphone of the AirPods you have is not working as well as it should. This is a headache, since, for example, answering calls becomes a real madness. Well, we are going to show you options to correct what is happening to you in a fairly simple way.

Generally, failures that do occur are not due to physical problems, unless the headset is being abused quite blatantly. Therefore, it is usual that there are errors of software, such as those related to the configuration of the Bluetooth connection or those that have to do with the operation of the Apple helmets that we are talking about. And, this, it is possible to solve it in a way simple and without putting the accessory at risk.

How to AirPods malfunction

Once you are clear that something is wrong with the microphone in Apple headphones, regardless of the model you have, one of the things you can do is check its setting on the iOS operating system used by the iPhone. Generally, this does not usually happen, but sometimes a parameter is changed for different reasons -and then it is forgotten to return to the initial configuration-.

For everything to go smoothly again, what you have to do is follow the indications which we leave below (without skipping a step):

Access the phone as usual and, once you are on the desktop, enter the iPhone Settings using the corresponding icon that exists in the list of applications.

Now, among the options that are listed on the screen, the one you have to choose is Bluetooth, which is the place where the parameters that you have perhaps modified are found.

In the list of synchronized accessories you will see that there are AirPods, and that just to the right there is an icon with the letter “i” inside a circle. Click on it.

Now select Microphone among all the available items. You will see different possibilities then in what has to do with its configuration. So that you do not have problems, what you have to do is use the option Change AirPods automatically. In this way, it is most likely that everything that happens to you will be solved.

At this point you are done and you can check if the changes have had the expected effect.

Cleaning the microphone also helps

It may be that the problems are derived from dirt that makes the operation of this element erratic. You should know that the microphones of the AirPods are at the end of the temple that the helmets have. And that is where you should focus your efforts. The ideal is to proceed to a cleaning with a microfiber cloth and, if this is insufficient, the use of compressed air -applied directly- can remove what prevents everything from working as it should.

