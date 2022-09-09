Is the iPhone 14 Pro processor very powerful? It seems not...

- Advertisement -

iphone-14- -processor-very- -It-seems.jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="Is the iPhone 14 Pro processor very powerful? It seems .">

The new ones iPhone 14Pro they are already a reality, and these include what is really different from the previous generation of Apple smartphones. An example of what we say is that inside is the processor A16, which is the evolutionary step of the Cupertino company in what has to do with SoCs. Well, the results of the first tests have been known and, this, they are not particularly convincing.

The new processor of the terminals we are talking about adds to several options that are differential in the iPhone 14, such as the satellite connection or detecting accidents due to car crashes. Therefore, great things are expected from the component we are talking about in terms of performance and consumption. Thus, the Pro version -which is the only one that uses it-, is more attractive to the user despite the significant price of these phones in Spain.

Manzana

The first tests of the A16 on the iPhone 14 Pro are not good

- Advertisement -

Taking into account some of the novelties that this SoC has, such as using technology to manufacture four nanometerswhich considerably increases the number of transistors it has inside, it seems that at the moment it does not offer a power in line with what is expected from a new generation component.

Just like has been publishedsome results have been obtained in the test of performance Geekbench that shows that the scores obtained with the new A16 of the iPhone 14 Pro are not particularly relevant compared to those previously obtained with the processor included in the iPhone 13 Pro. Thus, for example, in the pressure tests at a single nucleus, the points that the new model obtains are of 1,879, while in the old one it stays at 1,730. The same goes for multicore workstations: 4,664 times 4,700, respectively.

Ice Universe

The lifesaver is autonomy

Therefore, a spectacular advance is not noticeable and surely if this is confirmed, more than one will wonder if it is worth getting an iPhone 14 Pro or not. It remains to be seen if the performance test is well adjusted and, furthermore, it seems from what the company itself says that the new A16 is aimed at improve energy efficiencythis being 20% ​​better according to Apple itself.

Obviously, more specific details remain to be known regarding the tests carried out by different media, but the truth is that if the data provided is confirmed, it would be one more detail regarding the disappointment that exists in a generalized way regarding what is has known of the iPhone 14. They are great phones without a doubt, but a little more is always expected from Apple… Especially with the price increase that exists in this new generation of smartphones in our country.

- Advertisement -

>