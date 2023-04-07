Artificial intelligence (AI) is growing by leaps and bounds and is being implemented in technology products on a large scale. However, as they are used more and more, increasing security risks arise. In an article published by Melissa Heikkilä, she talks about how AI language models are extremely vulnerable to being used maliciously.

Although some critics argue that worrying about future risks distracts from the real risks AI is already causing, such as biased systems that make decisions that affect people’s lives, the exploitation of human workers who review AI-generated content, and environmental pollution, we cannot ignore the fact that the systems being implemented today can cause great chaos in the near future.

Heikkilä explains how AI language models can be used maliciously in a way that is easy to achieve and requires no programming skills, allowing attackers to hide a command in a message cleverly worded on a website or email, in white text on a white background that is not visible to the human eye. With this, the AI ​​model can be ordered to do what the attacker wants.

The fact that tech companies are using these flawed models in a variety of products, from programs that generate code to virtual assistants that sift through our emails and calendars, is alarming and leads us directly to a internet riddled with bugs, spam and AI-powered scams.

The dangers of allowing AI language models to harvest data from the internet are significant, as hackers can turn them into a super-powerful engine for spam and phishing. Florian Tramèr, assistant professor of computer science at ETH Zürich, who works on computer security, privacy and machine learning, explained that attackers can hide a malicious command in an email message that an AI-powered virtual assistant opens. This malicious command asks the virtual assistant to send the user’s email or contact list to an attacker or to spread the attack to everyone in the recipient’s contact list.

If virtual assistants have access to sensitive information, such as bank or health information, the risks are even greater, since it is possible trick people into approving fake transactions. Browsing the internet using a browser with an embedded AI language model can also be risky. In one test, a researcher got the Bing chatbot to generate text that made it look like a Microsoft employee was selling Microsoft products at a discount, in an attempt to get people’s credit card details.

The fact is that the article mentions several risks, which I will summarize here:

Risk of bias and discrimination : AI systems can perpetuate bias and discrimination based on the information provided to them.

: AI systems can perpetuate bias and discrimination based on the information provided to them. Risk of poor quality of life : AI systems can make decisions that negatively affect people’s quality of life, such as deciding eligibility for social programs, employment, and health care services.

: AI systems can make decisions that negatively affect people’s quality of life, such as deciding eligibility for social programs, employment, and health care services. Risk of indirect indication injection attacks : AI language models are vulnerable to hint injection attacks, in which a malicious hint can be hidden in a message and cause the AI ​​to perform malicious actions.

: AI language models are vulnerable to hint injection attacks, in which a malicious hint can be hidden in a message and cause the AI ​​to perform malicious actions. Risk of AI becoming an engine for spam – By allowing language models to access the Internet, hackers can take advantage of them to send spam and phishing emails that are invisible to humans.

– By allowing language models to access the Internet, hackers can take advantage of them to send spam and phishing emails that are invisible to humans. Risk of confidential information theft : AI language models can be attacked to steal sensitive information, such as banking or health data.

: AI language models can be attacked to steal sensitive information, such as banking or health data. Model compromise risk : AI language models can be compromised by malicious content inserted into the dataset used to train them, which can influence their future behavior.

: AI language models can be compromised by malicious content inserted into the dataset used to train them, which can influence their future behavior. Risk of programming errors : Developers working with AI language models can introduce bugs into code that make systems insecure or vulnerable to attack.

: Developers working with AI language models can introduce bugs into code that make systems insecure or vulnerable to attack. Risk of job loss: As automation increases and tasks become more amenable to automation, there is a risk that AI will replace human workers and cause them to lose their jobs.

But let’s not be so pessimistic, let’s remember that AI language models have many potential benefits, such as automating tedious and repetitive tasks, improving accuracy in language translation and transcription, generating creative content, and improving efficiency in a variety of industries. However, these potential benefits must be carefully balanced with understanding and mitigating the risks mentioned in Heikkilä’s article to ensure ethical and responsible use of AI language technology.