Is the Huawei MatePad T10 worth it? Check all the details in this analysis

Let’s start with the device design of the Huawei MatePad T10 Kids Edition. The shockproof casing seems to me quite solid and robust, as well as the base support. The rubber is quite soft, comfortable to the touch and with a grip on the back to prevent slipping. The weight itself is considerable considering the case. We are talking about 797 grams approximately. The stylus is simple, attached to the body of the tablet and with a tank so you don’t lose sight of it. Simple enough, but functional considering that it is for minors.

The 9.7-inch LCD screen does meet expectations, though the maximum brightness is not sufficient under direct sunlight. The tones are adequate, although it is not the best alternative to consume HDR content. Something to add is the mode eBook for a more comfortable reading, as well as the blue light filter, bumpy road warning and posture alerts. Regarding reading, we recommend looking directly at the screen and not from angles, because sharpness is lost.

HUAWEI MATEPAD T10 | Analysis

Something to highlight are the speakers that offer stereo sound. What’s more, the device has Huawei Histen, a function that offers optimized sound experiences such as 3D sound and an equalizer. I recommend it when watching videos and others, but not for video calls. Another detail is that the speakers are on both sides of the screen, so there is a risk that you will cover the audio output with your hands when playing games.

In the photographic aspect, the main 5MP camera comes with Photo, Video, Beauty, Pro, HDR and Panorama modes. Being a children’s edition, I thought I would see something more like stickers and stuff, but there is nothing like that. Performance is compliant, sharpness decent and contrast acceptable. Of course, as long as you have adequate lighting, because in the dark you can see the grain and the loss of details. You can’t demand much from the 2MP selfie. The shades are adequate, but the contours are washed out in good light conditions.

HUAWEI MATEPAD T10 | Unboxing

About performance, the processor is Kirin 710A and it comes with a Mali G51 GPU with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Taking a look at this last figure, you know things will be tough for demanding titles. You will have enough for basic tasks and light games so that the slowdown does not start. If we get technical, the tablet scored higher than 6485 on PCMark Work 2.0 and about 1100 on 3D Mark Slingshot OpenGL and Vulkan.

Another detail to add to the performance is the EMUI 10.1 with Huawei Mobile Services, so you will have the stores AppGallery and Petal Search available. The latter is used to search for apps that are not in the AppGallery and download them as APKs or create a shortcut to the home screen. Something else is that the EMUI 10.1 supports split screen for a better experience. To this is added the help of the system to manage the time of use, the applications and the content available on the tablet.

Already to finish, the battery is 5100 mAh and it comes with a 5V charger. Doing the calculations you would need a little more than 5 hours for the charges from 0 to 100%. If you do not have a demanding use, the device can reach a whole day without problems. Something that I needed to add is the safe charge lock, which prevents access to the tablet during charging and thus prevent accidents.

