5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsIs the cost of AI worth it for your business?

Is the cost of AI worth it for your business?

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
rneceq7qnj9ors2lns2zpk 1200 80.jpg
rneceq7qnj9ors2lns2zpk 1200 80.jpg
- Advertisement -

Artificial Intelligence: what was once a pipe dream is now capturing the world’s attention as it begins to deliver on its more outlandish promises. More than that, AI is increasingly considered integral to the so-called fourth industrial revolution that is currently underway, as every aspect of our lives is transformed by the surge of advanced and seamlessly interconnected technologies.

Although the concept is as old as the computer itself, it is only in the last few years that AI has been thrust into the limelight, reaching a breakthrough moment with the hysteria surrounding the recent release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and its image-generating cousin DALL.E, as well as other models of their ilk.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

Not Exclusive: Studio Explains Why Baldur’s Gate 3 Wasn’t Announced For Xbox

State of Play featured announcements of several games and one of them was Baldur's...
Latest news

Elon Musk’s Twitter Suspends Account Of Rival Mastodon Platform

Elon Musk’s Twitter suspended the account of rising social media platform Mastodon on Thursday...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.