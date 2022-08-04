Is the battery of your Android not going as usual? So you can check your health

- Advertisement -

battery-of-your- -not-going-as-usual.jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="Is the battery of your Android not going as usual? So you can your ">

The battery is an essential component in smartphones. If its operation is not adequate, the user experience you have is much worse. The reason is that the autonomy suffers a lot, and the terminal has to be connected to the current constantly. We tell you how to check if your mobile works as it should in the case of being Android.

Over time, all phones suffer from the degradation of this component, which is why they lose charging capacity. This is normal and may lead to the need to change the drums. But it happens sometimes in models that have little time that go a long way, but in terms of autonomy, and it is highly recommended to know if the health condition of the hardware we are talking about is the right one. And, this, is what we are going to explain how to do it.

How to check the health status of a battery on Android

Luckily, Google’s operating system includes a section where you can check the corresponding information, and know if the battery is giving you more problems than usual (such as excessive degradation due to heat). So you don’t have to go to a third-party app to get an idea of ​​what’s going on and if you have to assess the component change. This is what you have to do:

Go to Settings on your Android phone. To do this, use the corresponding application that has a cogwheel as an icon (you will see it in the list of installed apps).

Once the list of options opens, you should look for a section called Battery and click on it to access all the options that your smartphone offers in this regard.

Smart Life

Now you have to look for an option called Usage that includes a graph that shows the battery level and the work that the component has done in the last day. If the line is green, it indicates that the parameters are normal, and if you do this for a couple of days in a row, you can make a comparison to be clear if something is happening or not.

It is important that you know that the location of this data may vary depending on the manufacturer. And this is all you have to do.

One thing you should know is that if you enter the code *#*#4636#*#* in the phone app, a small app runs. This makes it possible to carry out different tests on the smartphone and, in addition, shows the state of the battery that the terminal has.

Important if you have a Samsung

In the devices of the Korean company you can follow the same steps mentioned above, but there is an application called Samsung Members that works on Android (this is the download link) and that allows you to perform a battery check in a much more specific way. This possibility is in the section Interactive checks in Getting help. Select Battery and the process will begin.

>