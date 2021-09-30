Is not the same! know the meaning of xD and xd in lowercase that is sent by WhatsApp

WhatsApp is the instant messaging platform with the largest number of users worldwide, who communicate daily and send photos, videos, audios, multimedia files, stickers and emoticons, the latter can not only represent them with the classic yellow icons, but also with letters such as “xD”, however, do you know what difference there is between “xD” and “xd” in lowercase? here we will explain all the details.

We will begin by answering the following question, What is the “x of” (xD)? If you turn these letters 90º to the right, you will be able to identify the expression of an emoji called by Unicode as a “smiling and squinting face”, which was created to convey emotion or cordial laughter, according to the web portal Emojipedia.

According Wikipedia, indicates that the “xD” is part of the American Standard Code for Information Interchange (ASCII), a tool that is an art of characters based on the Latin alphabet, but it also spread to the East and part of the West. Various websites agree that they do not know the exact origin of this expression, but they emphasize that it became very popular at the beginning of the year 2010 approximately.

The “x of” is commonly used in instant messaging platforms such as: WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, etc., also, in some publications of different social networks, among them: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. It is not difficult to know what the said expression represents, but why do some send it in lowercase?

HOW THE xD IS DIFFERENT FROM THE xd

The difference that stands out the most between the two is that in the first one, the “X” is in lowercase and the “de” in uppercase, while the other is only in lowercase. What is the reason? because the “xD” originated thanks to the “>. <" symbol, which was sent many years ago by Windows Live Messenger, before the "half-closed smiling face" emoji was created. On the other hand, the "xd" represents a similar expression, although the ideal would be to write it in the following way "xp", the "d" changes the meaning and it would be a face with closed eyes and pulling out a lenga.

In addition, another reason why they share the x in lowercase is because users type very fast or simply find it lazy to place the capital letter on their mobile, computer or laptop. Finally, it is important to clarify that there are other variants of the “x of” such as: XD, XDDD or Xd, they all mean the same thing.

