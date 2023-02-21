Is Netflix thinking of lowering its prices in Spain? Despite what they say, it won’t happen

Since a time ago, Netflix doesn’t stop being news. It has embarked on a resource management process to increase revenue, where the latest move has been to change the account sharing policy to try to end them. But news has been released that may make some doubt about the short-term future of the platform: a price drop in some countries.

The truth is that if this happens in all the regions where Netflix is ​​present, it would be excellent news for users. But It does not seem that what happened in Paraguay is exported to other countries. It is true that one way the company proceeds is to carry out tests in specific places that, if they work, end up moving to all corners. But this does not seem to be the case.

Netflix strangely lowers its prices in LATAM and increases in other (European) countries where surcharges also apply for sharing accounts. New PY prices / Costs in Spain pic.twitter.com/wZW2MvafED

— ƛŁƛƝ (@imladmorgul) February 15, 2023

A price drop that will not come

The change that is taking place with prices in the aforementioned country has been published, and the truth is that things are excellent, since the drop is quite considerable. An example of what we say is that you have to pay $3.99 for basic access… while in Spain the same options go up to 7.99 euros. We are talking about a 50% reduction, which sounds unfeasible in regions where Netflix has high market shares -and therefore very high constant revenues.

It sounds more like a specific claim offer in Paraguay than a general company policy. Consequently, and unfortunately, We must hope that our country will continue along the same path. It would be completely illogical to seek more income by eliminating shared accounts and lowering the prices of the monthly payments. That is, do not expect to get the same from Netflix for less money.

Unsplash

Possible free accounts on Netflix?

This is something that the company can do more and more each time, since the rest of the services are going to tighten with this possibility, and one example is that Warner is preparing his that will be called WBTV. These options, including the one launched by Netflix, will allow access to the platform, but in a very restricted way (and with low image quality, of course).

This is indeed a completely viable option to enter a market segment in which streaming services do not have a presence and where, obviously, the ads will be present and in quite significant quantities. We will have to be vigilant.