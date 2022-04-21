Is Netflix not working for you on Android? so you can fix it

Surely on some occasion you have found yourself with the unpleasant surprise of trying to watch a movie or series of Netflix on your Android terminal and, without knowing the reason, you have not succeeded. We are going to show you options that you can do so that this is not a problem and you can enjoy all the content that your account allows.

The truth is that the reasons why everything does not work as it should in your smartphone or tablet with the Google operating system they can be very diverse, but with some tips you can detect them and take the corresponding measures. And, this, always leaving aside the restart of the device, which is always the first resource (and, although it may seem otherwise, it works on more than one occasion).

Check that the Netflix application works as it should

This is the first thing you should do, which is because in most cases the failure is caused by a malfunction of the platform app. Therefore, you must follow these steps to ensure that this is not the case and, if it is, that the problem is solved:

Check if there is an update of the application and, if so, do not hesitate to install it, since it can solve what is happening to you.

If this doesn’t work, uninstall the app and then download the build from the official Google store again to see if it fixes it.

If all this does not work, you can delete the data that is saved on Android to run the Netflix app. Access the Settings and, there, in the Applications section, look for the one of the streaming video platform. Open it and then go to the memory section and delete the one stored as the cache. Then run it again, it will take a while to open. Possibly, now everything goes smoothly.

pixabay

Other things that can happen

There are other options that may occur for which it is not possible to use Netflix on a regular basis. An example is that the service itself is not working correctly. To check if this is the reason, access this link where the platform itself indicates if something is wrong and, if so, which regions are being affected.

If the problem is that when trying a series or movie an error code appears, you should know that Netflix has a support page in which there is a search box in which you must write what appears on the screen and, in this way, you have an explanation of what is happening to you as an answer. Then you can take action on the matter. The fact is that you can always take advantage of your account, which is why you are paying it.