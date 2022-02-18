Is my printer compatible with HP Instant Ink? We help you discover it, and we tell you everything you need to know

To be able to sign up for HP Instant Ink it is essential that you have a compatible printer. This requirement is basic because the printer plays a very important role, and without it you would not be able to enjoy all the advantages offered by this ink replacement service. We know that this can generate many doubts, and that not everyone is clear about how to find out if their printer is compatible with HP Instant Ink, and for this reason we have decided to share this article with you, where you will find all the information you need.

Starting at the beginning, why is it necessary to have an HP Instant Ink compatible printer? It is necessary because the printer is the one that performs the following tasks associated with said service:

Check ink levels.

Automatically orders ink when needed, so you don’t have to do anything.

It measures the number of pages that we have printed, and when the total number of pages included in our plan is close to being exhausted, it ensures that we receive an email notification. So we can decide what we want to do before we run out of pages.

Without a compatible printer it would not be possible to carry out these tasks, and therefore the HP Instant Ink service could not offer all the advantages that it currently has, such as automated service, for example.

How can I tell if I have a printer that supports HP Instant Ink?

In general, virtually all ink cartridge-based HP printers released in recent years are compatible with HP Instant Ink. However, if you have a relatively old model, or if you have questions about the printer’s compatibility, You can check it in different ways.

The fastest, and the one we recommend, is that you enter this link, click on “Sign Up Now” and use the dedicated printer compatibility check tool. It’s very simple, you just have to write the name of your printer in the search box and that’s it. If your printer is not listed, it is not compatible with HP Instant Ink.

If supported, you can continue the HP Instant Ink registration process from there. It is very easy, to finish it you will only need an email address, have your printer connected to the Internet and a valid payment method. During the registration process you will choose the plan you want to use from a total of five that we explain below:

10 pages per month for 0.99 euros: a plan for those who print sporadically. You can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

a plan for those who print sporadically. You can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 50 pages per month for 3.99 euros : This plan is ideal for those of us who print little, but with some frequency. You can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

: This plan is ideal for those of us who print little, but with some frequency. You can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 100 pages per month for 5.99 euros : This is an optimal printing plan for most moderate printing users. You can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

: This is an optimal printing plan for most moderate printing users. You can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 300 pages per month for 11.99 euros : An ideal plan if you print daily. You can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

: An ideal plan if you print daily. You can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 700 pages per month for 24.99 euros: a plan designed for those who print a lot, and on a daily basis. You can expand in packs of 15 pages for one euro.

Even if you choose the plan at the time of signing up, you can change at any time. You will not be tied to your plan, so do not worry if at the time of choosing it you realize that it was not the one for you. You can change it without having to give explanations, and in a moment, through your customer account.

What can I do if I don’t have a compatible printer?

If your printer does not support HP Instant Ink, you will not be able to sign up for that service. But don’t worry, it’s very easy to start enjoying its advantages, you can take the opportunity to renew your printer with a minimal investment, and the best thing is that you’ll amortize it almost instantly, thanks to the promotions included in most printers. HP.

For example, you can take the opportunity to get an HP Envy Inspire 7220e, which includes a six-month subscription to HP Instant Ink, for only 139.90 euros. Thanks to that free HP Instant Ink subscription promotion you can not worry about ink for six months, and save a lot of money. If you choose, for example, the printing plan of 700 pages per month with this promotion, you will have saved, in six months, a total of 149.94 euros, more than what you had paid for the printer.

Once the six-month free subscription to HP Instant Ink promotion ends, you can decide what you want to do. You have, in short, three options:

You can continue to register in the same plan that you had chosen. If you do nothing, this is the option that will be applied by default.

in the same plan that you had chosen. If you do nothing, this is the option that will be applied by default. You can also upgrade to a higher plan , or to a lower plan. The change of plan can be done online, and without giving explanations.

, or to a lower plan. The change of plan can be done online, and without giving explanations. You can unsubscribe and continue using cartridges that you have bought Please note that HP Instant Ink cartridges are linked to the service, so they will stop working for you if you unsubscribe.

Content offered by HP.