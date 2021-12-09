Is it worth investing in the 3D printing industry?

In times like today, we might think that investing in the 3D printing industry might still be too hasty a decision. After all, its market is just beginning to develop and the many applications that such technology could have in the future are still being studied.

However, the truth is that we are at a vital turning point for new tools. So now more than ever, it is worth taking the leap and investing in a 3D printer. But, if you are still not convinced, it would be good if you took a look at the figures, since they do not lie to us.

Why Invest in the 3D Printing Industry?

In a simple way: because it is one of the markets that will grow faster and exponentially in the short term. According to the records of specialized portals such as 3Dnative.com, the growth of the 3D printing industry could increase by 98% in the next 5 years, so now is the ideal time to invest.

By 2019, the industry was producing about $ 6.61 billion in annual profits. By 2027, they are expected to increase to 10,125 million, which would imply the annual manufacture and sale of at least 8.04 million printers.

A sample of this growth path can be the level of knowledge about said technology in the world. In the last few months alone, the handling of information regarding 3D printing has increased by 71%.

Similarly, it is seen that at least 1 in 3 companies have already started to adopt 3D printing technology to their businesses, although only 1 in 10 have fully integrated it. Likewise, at least 27% of the industrial sector sees investment in the 3D printing industry as an important factor for its future development.

The future now: the 3D printing industry is already flourishing

Now, not all the advantages of 3D printers will be seen in a term of at least 5 years. In fact, as we’ve already mentioned, the market for such technology is buzzing even now.

For that reason, there are also some business ideas that could make the 3D printing industry worth investing in now. For example, you could use the machines to develop custom lines of jewelry, toys, and other accessories like lens mounts or cell phone covers, all with the ability to tailor each detail to size.

As if that were not enough, there are also other lines of business, such as renting 3D printers to companies or individuals to build what they need. In general, with a flexible enough machine that will make you a highly valuable resource for businesses that, even now, have not had the opportunity to include 3D printing technologies in their models.

A beneficial investment in every way

As if that were not enough, investing in the 3D printing industry will not only have its economic benefits in the labor sector. In fact, it can also be a great advantage to have a 3D printing equipment in your own home.

In previous posts, we touched on the subject a bit and showed the advantages of having a 3D printer at home. Among some of those listed, there was the possibility of creating all the tools and extra parts that you would need to make various repairs.

Likewise, you would also have a special tool to make unique gifts that adapt to each person. Something that would go from making miniatures of themselves to creating a decoration or collection design on a subject that they are passionate about.

