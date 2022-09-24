Is It Time to Ditch the Background Eraser Tool in Photoshop?

When it comes to masking hair, the tool usually does the job. For images with solid backgrounds, it provides a quick solution; however, getting a clean result with this tool requires more work than you think. Luckily, there is a better way to mask hair in CC.

Hair masking and complex selections are tricky, and even third-party plugins cannot do a flawless job on complex selections. Therefore, you have to create the masks via an alpha channel or use the good old background eraser tool, which does the job just fine. Using this tool is easy, and it will quickly remove the background, but for a production-ready result, you will probably want to spend more time than alpha channel technique.

In this video, Jesús Ramirez from Photoshop Training Channel explains why the background eraser tool is not efficient and why it requires more time while producing unsatisfying results. To reveal the cons of using this tool, Ramirez demonstrates it on a portrait photo and compares the end result with the technique he actually recommends.

Which technique do you use for masking hair and what do you think about Photoshop’s complex selection tools? Let us know in the comments section below.