Is it time for a Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro? Yes, and this should have

For a couple of generations there has been speculation about the arrival of a smart bracelet of Xiaomi with the name Pro. To date this has not happened, but it seems that this year it makes more sense than ever for this to become a reality and for users to have two purchase options.

Of course, the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is expected to include improvements which can be considered as usual. To date, it has been known that the model we are talking about will include a larger screen and, in addition, its ability to recognize the physical exercise that is done will be considerably improved thanks to the inclusion of more and better for this -the accessory is even expected to have a speaker and microphone-. I mean, the logical.

But, the truth is that currently in the market the Asian company has more and more competition. And this is quite clear when reviewing the models that manufacturers such as Huawei or Amazfit offer right now. With a similar or lower price, it includes functions that the Xiaomi smartband has never seen. And, this is where the arrival of a Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro would come into play, which would be more expensiveyes, but what would I have spread options.

Two would be the improvements that it should offer

Regardless of whether the model we are talking about maintains features that would be present in what would be known as basic, there are two things that make all the sense in the world that a supposed Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro should offer. The first is the inclusion of a much improved and larger screen. With it, it would be possible to see the information in a much simpler way and, obviously, it would not have to lack a tactile response. Even, it would be quite desirable that the dimensions were similar to those of smart watches and with a shape that was not elongated.

But the real jewel in the crown would be integrating a gps. This is basic, since it would allow a much more independent use than in previous generations, being especially useful when it comes to recognizing the physical activity that is carried out. In addition, it would make it cut distance with other models in the same product range that already offer this possibility. And, furthermore, if this is accompanied by a chip Wifibetter than better to be already completely differential.

Some more things for this Xiaomi

Obviously, the latter has some consequence, which is not difficult to solve. The most important is the need to increase battery charge so that autonomy is not affected. But, if the increase in screen size is met, there would be no problem in achieving this. Besides, as it is logical to think the price of the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro would have to be higher, but we are not talking about multiplying by two what the basic model would cost, far from it.

The fact is that this time a second version of Xiaomi’s well-known smart bracelet does make sense, since the market is mature enough for it. And, in addition, the competition already forces this to be the case… and it is better to anticipate what the rest do, right?

