Is it the end of Exynos? Qualcomm suggests that all Galaxy S23 will carry Snapdragon

Samsung’s chipsets have been losing ground to qualcomms-7-series-at-the-controls/">Qualcomm’s rival in the S series. This year, only units sold in Europe came with the Exynos 2200, as the rest featured the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon revealed that 75% of S22 units were equipped with the Snapdragon chip. The CEO suggested that this proportion will rise next year, supporting analysts’ claim that the Galaxy S23 series will exclusively use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. We had 75% of the Galaxy S22 before the deal. We should think that we are going to be much better than that with the Galaxy S23 and beyond. Qualcomm’s partnership with Samsung “extends beyond Galaxy smartphones to include Galaxy Books, Windows PCs, Galaxy tablets, future extended reality devices and other devices. The two companies have extended their patent license agreement until 2030, covering 3G, 4G, 5G and (eventually) 6G devices.

Is it the end of Exynos chips?

In the short term, the company will try to extend Exynos chips to other form factors, such as wearables. There are also the mid-range and entry-level Exynos chips, which will apparently still be around and for which Samsung is looking for new customers. Although not officially confirmed, Samsung is said to have assembled a team to develop a new chipset for smartphones. This could take a while and the Galaxy S series is expected to use exclusively Snapdragon chips until 2024. According to rumors, the idea is to skip iterative improvements and use this couple of years to develop a new chipset basically from scratch.