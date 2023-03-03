Is it sealed? Apple Watch Ultra gets official endurance test program

The Apple Watch Ultra is the brand’s first watch dedicated to divers and even has an Oceanic app for this. Now Apple has launched an official testing program in case you suspect that your smartwatch unit is not properly sealed for diving.

The testing program launched with new support documentation for the Apple Watch Ultra that was published on March 2nd on the official website. The service allows customers to send in their Apple Watch Ultra for technical assistance to verify that the watch ports are properly sealed for use in water and diving up to 40 meters deep.

The procedure is simple, with the request made directly through the link available on Apple’s support page, where the user must fill out a form and will receive a postage code for the watch. Apple will still offer a replacement watch so the customer doesn’t run out of the device during testing.

According to Apple, if any failure is detected in the sealing system, the problem will be covered by the warranty. However, if you have owned the watch for more than a year, shipping and repair fees may apply.

The service is currently only available in certain regions, such as the United States. Regardless, this is great news for anyone who is unsure about the Apple Watch Ultra’s endurance level and wants to make sure that no future issues arise with the watch.