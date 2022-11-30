Is it safe to use Koo? Get to know the privacy controversies of the social network | TC Detective

Despite all the puns with the name and other reasons that led Europeians to adopt the Koo app as a new social network, amid controversies with Twitter, it is necessary to reinforce care with your online privacy. After all, is it safe to use it as social media? What cybersecurity issues has it faced in its short history? Detective TechSmart covers in detail now.

What is Koo?

Koo is a startup launched in India in March 2020 as a microblogging alternative to Twitter. She even received a millionaire round of investments – it is estimated at around US$ 200 million. Among them, Tiger Global Management, which injected US$ 30 million into the social network. The company’s headquarters are in Bangalore and started operations in English and approximately half a dozen other Indian languages. It emerged during conflicts between the government of Narenda Modi and Twitter. At the time, the famous social network was accused of benefiting government detractors. The application’s interface has a similar design to the platform acquired by Elon Musk and generally gains space in places where Twitter ends up suffering restrictions. It was like this in Nigeria, in 2021, when it officially entered after the suspension of the “blue bird” platform in the country.

moderation issues

One of the controversies Koo was involved in was the aforementioned Modi government in India. At the time, several members of the country’s extreme right moved massively to this platform. With this movement, the app was accused of expanding state propaganda, in addition to allowing publications with hate speech against Muslims, without any moderation against these posts. This appears to be an issue that does not match the terms of the app. They contain a ban on hate speech and any content that contains offenses or discrimination. However, it appears to be a problem of lack of moderation – or inefficiency – rather than bad faith.

data leak

Another problem that Koo was involved in was related to data leakage. French cybersecurity researcher Robert Baptiste – known as Elliott Anderson – discovered what happened in February 2021. According to the expert, the tool leaked personal information such as name, email, marital status and gender. Although a list of affected individuals has not emerged, it is possible that millions of users were impacted at the time, which includes data from Indian government departments and ministers. In response to Baptiste, Koo stated that the information entered in the profile is there to be shared with more people on the platform and that it was just public profile details. “Users enter their profile data into the app to be shared with others on the platform. This is what is displayed across the platform. Although there have been false claims of a data leak, it is commonly referred to as a public profile page for all users to view!” Koo

Europe privacy policy

The platform even created a page translated into Portuguese of its Privacy Policy, with a focus on new Europeian users. In it, Koo reinforces that only adults can use its services and mentions what types of user data it collects. The list includes information collected on a mandatory basis, such as name, mobile number, email, date of birth, gender, profile picture and location, as well as optional information, such as language preference, professional details, description, relationship status and device used. Below, Koo informs that it can share any information with “reliable partners or third parties” that provide infrastructure support services. Furthermore, it states that publicly aggregated and non-personally identifiable details may also go to the partners such as publishers, advertisers or connected sites. The app also undertakes to request your consent to use or share personal information for other purposes not included in the document. The policy also defines as predetermined periods the time in which the data is stored on the servers – but without specifying in the text.

How to protect yourself?

To stay safe on the platform, it’s important to only enter mandatory information about yourself. Also try to have some cybersecurity solution or reliable service that can monitor the Dark Web and find out if there is any information about you improperly present on the internet. As Koo allows users to request the deletion of their data, if they stop using the network permanently, they can request that their details be erased from the platform’s servers. What have you been thinking of Koo? Do you believe it is a momentary trend or is it here to stay for Europeian users? Join us!

wfd-invisible=”true”>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0, 0,0.23);box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImagem {width: 25% ;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetalhes {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size { font-size:80%;}#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.storeImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.storeImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px ;}.lojas {margin-right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}# appDetalhes {padding-left:42px;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4 px;font-size:110%;}#price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px ;height: 17px;}#appLogo { width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

