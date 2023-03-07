Is it a good idea to connect the router to a smart plug?

Getting to remotely control the router is possible. However, it may not be the best . have the router connected to a smart plug if what you are looking for is only the function of turning it on and off remotely. More than anything, because at first it must be made clear that most models cannot be turned on again.

- Advertisement - But if you have doubts about is it really a idea or not having the router connected to a smart plug, let’s see it in detail. In this way, you will be able to express your opinion openly if you want and, finally, decide if it compensates you or not. The iPhone 13 will not solve a problem with the 5G that the iPhone 12 already had Why connect the router to a smart plug Many users may want connect the router to a smart plug to have the option of turning it off remotely at any time. The problem? Well, once turned off, we will not have an Internet connection to turn it on. However, there are two more factors to consider here: There are some models that give the possibility of automatically turn on the router . That is, they have a internal memory capable of programming the power on and off, so we do not need to be connected to WiFi to turn it back on, as is the case with the Tapo P-110.

. That is, they have a capable of programming the power on and off, so we do not need to be connected to WiFi to turn it back on, as is the case with the Tapo P-110. There are other models that have a SIM card slot, so we can connect to these routers at all times, even without WiFi.

- Advertisement -

However, despite taking into account that there are models that do allow it (remotely turning the router on and off), in general, not a great idea either. Basically, because within the configuration of the vast majority of routers we already find this type of function. Or, if it is because we have some other problem, the operator itself will be able to remotely restart the router.

However, this type of smart plug can be used if what we want is to know the energy consumption of the device. Through the plug app, we can know the detailed electricity consumption. Therefore, it allows us to monitor the consumption of the router in real time. Thus, we will be able to leave doubts as to whether it is really worth turning it off automatically in those hours that we do not need it to be on.

the best alternative

- Advertisement -

The vast majority of routers today have a feature that you probably already know: Schedule on/off. Thanks to this tool, which we find within the router configuration, we can set the times at which we want it to turn off and start again by itself, without having to do it manually every day.

Just put the address 192.168.0.1 in the address bar of the browser. And already inside, put the password and username. Once we are in the configuration, depending on the router, the interface will be different. But, in any case, it will be necessary to look for a function that puts Schedule or WiFi Scheduler. There, we can configure when we want it to turn on and off automatically.

AND, why do it? It depends. For example, if we know that it consumes too much, and at certain times we are not going to use it, we can save some light by programming its off and on. It is clear that consumption will be higher or lower depending on the router. For example, a router with 10G ports needs a power of about 30W, while a standard one will consume about 10W or less. Therefore, everything depends on the need of each one.