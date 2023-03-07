Is it a crime to spy on your partner’s mobile?

- Advertisement -

It is possible that you have ever been tempted to look at your partner’s mobile to see what they were doing or who they were writing to. However, you should know that taking another person’s phone and seeing what is inside it, without their express permission, is a crime.

Spying on the couple’s mobile or WhatsApp conversations is a crime

This is established in article 197.1 of the Criminal Code, which refers to whoever “to discover the secrets or violate the privacy of another, without their consent, seizes their papers, letters, email messages or any other documents or personal effects , intercept their telecommunications or use technical devices for listening, transmitting, recording or reproducing sound or images, or any other communication signal”.

This is no small joke, because the legislation penalizes anyone who carries out this type of illegal practice with prison terms of one to four years and a fine of 12 to 24 months. Therefore, you should think twice before doing so.

But what’s more, even if the person you want to spy on has given you their password to access their mobile, it is also a crime for you to make indiscriminate use of it and, for example, access their WhatsApp account to spy on their conversations. .

Similarly, installing a mobile application on your phone to spy on your actions or conversations is punishable by imprisonment from six months to two years or a fine from three to 18 months. These penalties affect both whoever buys one of these applications and whoever uses or facilitates these programs by providing a password, a code, etc.

That only for acquiring or facilitating it. If it is installed on another person’s mobile, the crime would then be discovery and disclosure of secrets regulated in article 197, which implies imprisonment of one to four years and a fine of 12 to 24 months.

It must also be taken into account that creating a false profile to spy on the couple on social networks is a crime if the profile of a real person is impersonated, with the intention of obtaining a benefit or causing harm.

Therefore, it is convenient to take all this into account and not be tempted to spy on the partner’s mobile if a thought of this type ever appears.