Is IMPT Token The Best Eco Crypto To Buy Now?

Over the last decade, the exponential growth of cryptocurrencies has seemed to come at the expense of the environment. The crypto industry has exploded in growth and has successfully witnessed the onboarding of around 300 million new users. However, this exponential growth has been accompanied by serious environmental side effects stemming from energy-intensive activities such as Bitcoin mining and other cryptos which use the proof of work consensus mechanism.

The continuous use of this system leaves a carbon footprint that is harmful to our environment and the ecosystem at large. This has brought the need for responsible development and regulation of digital assets that will be crucial for a green economy. In this article, we look at the McKinsey prediction on the carbon credit market and the IMPT.io (IMPT) cryptocurrency, which is carbon-backed, algorithmic crypto aimed to change the narrative by driving climate action.

This piece comes just after IMPT announced, due to their hugely successful presale, they have decided to cut the presale short and in partnership with Uniswap proceed with an initial coin offering (IEO). There is huge buzz around the environmentally conscious crypto at the moment so let’s take a deep dive into why.

McKinsey Predicts Carbon Credits Market Worth $50 Billion by 2030

Carbon credits, also known as carbon offsets, are permits that allow the owner to emit a certain amount of carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gasses. One tradable carbon credit equals one tonne of carbon dioxide or the equivalent amount of a different greenhouse gas reduced, sequestered, or avoided.

Carbon offsetting has gone through three distinct development phases over the last thirty years, with the most recent and important being the mainstreaming phase. This phase has seen market growth, corporate awareness, and validation of standards by compliance systems. Trading carbon credits can help companies and the world meet ambitious goals for reducing greenhouse-gas emissions.

However, more and more companies are pledging to help stop climate change by reducing their greenhouse-gas emissions as much as possible. Yet many businesses find they cannot fully eliminate their emissions or even lessen them as quickly as they might like. The challenge is especially tough for organizations that aim to achieve net-zero emissions, which means removing as much greenhouse gas from the air as they put into it.

According to the Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets (TSVCM), sponsored by the Institute of International Finance (IIF) with knowledge support from McKinsey, estimates that demand for carbon credits could increase by a factor of 15 or more by 2030 and by a factor of up to 100 by 2050.

Overall, the market for carbon credits could be worth upward of $50 billion in 2030. Given the demand for carbon credits that could ensue from global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, it’s apparent that the world will need a voluntary carbon market that is large, transparent, verifiable, and environmentally robust.

Undoubtedly, as the drive to curb global warming gathers pace, carbon markets have become increasingly fundamental to achieving net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions. The cryptocurrency ecosystem is shifting towards a cleaner, greener future. Blockchain can now be used to help remove carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere.

In some areas, blockchain technology is used alongside carbon credits to improve the atmosphere. This is where the IMPT cryptocurrency comes into effect. This cryptocurrency is one of its kind, with the goal of offering an easy solution for everyone who wants to contribute to sustainable development.

Impt.io (IMPT): The Best Eco-friendly Cryptocurrency You Should Buy Now.

A lot has been said about the carbon credit market, and as the carbon market experiences solid growth, blockchain technology is uniquely positioned to help the market’s continued expansion by making access less exclusive. The IMPT.io crypto project is a large-scale ecosystem of products that allows you to contribute to a sustainable future. For example, you can reduce your carbon footprint by buying carbon credits and while doing your regular shopping.

By investing in IMPT, you can become a part of a large ecosystem that connects socially responsible brands with businesses and individuals who want to reduce their carbon footprint. Based on the blockchain, the Impt.io platform empowers you to buy, sell, or retire carbon credits which can be minted into NFTs while avoiding double counting and fraud.

Meanwhile, using the blockchain ensures a stable and transparent ecosystem that addresses environmental challenges most efficiently. Despite the upcoming listings, you can still be part of this project, as long you act before December 14th. Follow the steps highlighted below :

Sign up on the IMPT.io platform

Buy IMPT tokens with your crypto or card

Convert your IMPT tokens to carbon credits

Your carbon credits are minted into NFTs

Lst and trade your carbon credits on the IMPT.io marketplace.

Once you’ve done this, you can either burn your carbon credit token to compensate for your carbon footprint (each time you burn your token, you get a collectible NFT) or hold your NFTs for investment purposes.

Impt.io is the latest fast-rising crypto project catching the attention of industry investors. The presale of this valuable coin was a fantastic success and raised over $16 million. Its important investors take hold of this opportunity and buy now before the presale ends, which will shoot the price of the coin up.

Conclusion

Carbon markets are rapidly spreading across the globe; these markets are not without criticisms. However, many are advocating for higher-quality carbon offsets, greater stringency, and greater supply chain transparency. Moreover, it is believed that carbon credits are a part of the suite of tools and technologies that can realistically get the world to a net-zero economy within the next few decades.

In this article, we looked at the McKinsey prediction on the carbon credit market, estimated to be worth over $50 billion by 2030. Also, we discussed the newly launched green and eco-friendly cryptocurrency IMPT, which has caught the attention of crypto investors and is set to improve the ecosystem by bringing complete transparency to the process of carbon credit trading.

As we mentioned, the IEO for the coin will commence on the platform Uniswap, on December 14th. This will be followed by CEX listings on Lbank and Changelly Pro. The added security and legitimacy this announcement brings will only increase the good feeling around the project. Experts are predicting at least 10x gains so time is running out for investors that want to get involved at a low price before this happens.