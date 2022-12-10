HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftIs coming! The Last of Us Part 1 remake gets PC...

Is coming! The Last of Us Part 1 remake gets PC release date

By Abraham
Is coming! The Last of Us Part 1 remake gets PC release date
The remake of The Last of Us was released for PlayStation in September with considerable graphical improvements, which made the game lead in sales in the UK after a short time. Now Sony has revealed when the game will hit PCs during The Game Awards.

The release date for the PC version was announced with a new trailer to further tease fans of the franchise by showing how the graphics looked in the enhanced version of the game originally released for PS4 in 2013.

Check out the new trailer below remake of The Last of Us Part 1 coming to PCs on March 3, 2023🇧🇷

The remake is now available for pre-order via the Epic Games Store and Steam for R$249.90. The stores have not yet disclosed what the minimum requirements will be to run these games on the PC.

  • The Last of Us Part 1 Remake on Steam – Access
  • The Last of Us Part 1 Remake on Epic Games Store – Access

Furthermore, the description mentions that the PC version should include the Left Behind DLC, which talks about the story between Ellie and Riley:

Includes the complete single-player story of The Last of Us and the celebrated previous chapter, Left Behind, which explores the events that changed the lives of Ellie and her best friend Riley forever.

If you’re interested, be sure to check out our The Last of Us Part 1 Remake review here.

