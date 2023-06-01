Is Amazon Prime Video crashing on your Android TV? This is how it is solved

Prime Video It is a very complete service that allows you to watch all kinds of high-quality movies and series. Not to mention his own productions, such as ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ or ‘Jack Ryan’. But the truth is that your app fails a bit a lot.

No one can deny the excellent functionality of the Netflix app, the only one that has hardly caused me any problems in my years of use. Personally I have a subscription with HBO Max, Disney+, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and the truth is that, Except for Netflix, many times I have to use this trick on my android-tv-were-sold-on-amazon-and-hide-malware/">Android TV.

We are talking about that moment when the app gets stuck, it tries to load content and it cannot. Or worse: you see the ad before playing content on Amazon Prime Video and then the screen goes black even though the sound works.

Solve any problem in Amazon Prime Video with this trick

Luckily, if you use the Amazon Prime Video app on a TV or media player with Google TV or , There is a solution that will take you a few seconds and that I personally use on a regular basis.

Consists in force close the app and then reopen it. You will see that everything works like silk, and seeing that it only takes a few seconds to do it, we invite you to memorize the steps to follow to do it independently.

crashing-on-your-android-tv-this.jpg" width="980" height="398" /> enlarge photo

To do this, you just you have to go to settings on your television by clicking on the cogwheel symbol. Once inside, you should go to Applications. Now, within apps, search for Amazon Prime Video and tap on Force Quit App.

By the time you dothe app will close completely. Now, all you have to do is click the Open button from the same window for Amazon Prime Video to run without any problem.

Sincerely, I use this trick almost every time I want to open Amazon Prime Video. It’s faster for me to force close the app and then open it, rather than having to wait every time the Amazon app gets stuck.

And the process is exactly the same for any other app for Android TV or Google TV that doesn’t work well for you, so it’s an especially useful trick that you should always have on hand. Do not forget!