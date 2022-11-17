Is a free VPN or a paid VPN better?

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

We have already discussed the advantages of connecting to a VPN to browse the Internet, but we are going to delve into the differences between free and paid VPNs. The idea of use a free VPN and not paying a subscription can be tempting, but you have to know what functions we will miss. A paid VPN has advantages in security and speed, but many users do not want to spend money. Be that as it may, the first thing we should ask ourselves is: “Where do the funds come from to maintain a free VPN?”

The different versions and advantages of a VPN connection compared to a traditional provider

Let’s answer this question. Among the free VPNs, the most widespread way to make money is related to user privacy. It is not uncommon for those responsible for a free VPN to trade your personal browsing information, something that you will possibly give access to if you install a free VPN.

This is useful for other companies that want to make advertisements for a target audience. Through your routines, they begin to draw up an ad profile for you. You may not know it, but by accepting the terms of use of a free VPN you will be opening the door to this transfer of information.

- Advertisement -

Another alternative that free VPNs use is the publicitary advertisements. At this level, we find VPNs that flood the browsing screen with boxes and advertisements of all kinds. And in a third place we find the VPNs that constantly insist on switching to the paid version.

What are the benefits of a paid VPN?

In the case of a paid VPN, there is a basic disadvantage: you have to pay a certain amount to use it. But if we get around this hurdle, we will find that the main paid VPNs are much more efficient.

A paid VPN is faster and more secure. In addition, it usually has a much simpler interface and operating guide. They also incorporate customer service and technical support 24 hours a day. Paid VPNs stand out for offering greater responsibility for the product they offer and its operation. They usually work on much larger network servers, include advanced privacy options and state-of-the-art encryption systems.

Which one is right for me, a free VPN or a paid one? The answer seems simple. if you are going to perform simple and occasional browsing, a free VPN or even the one that comes with Opera can be useful. If you are thinking of professional browsing and want to protect your data when accessing different websites from all over the world, a first option would be the paid VPN.