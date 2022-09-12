Iron Man Game Might Release Before Black Panther

The Iron Man game is in development and may reach players the game based on the hero . It is worth remembering that some rumors already pointed out that this title would be being developed by EA. TechSmart even reported on this possibility. The Disney & Marvel Games Showcase took place last Friday (9) and some rumors even indicated that something about it would be revealed throughout the event. However, none of this has been confirmed, although a teaser of another game has been shown, in which Captain America and Black Panther appear.

The latter is even under the care of the same studio that developed the title Shadows of Mordor, which is free in its Game of the Year edition, available on the Prime Gaming service during the month of September. Kevin Stephens is the founder of the studio and he was once head of Monolith Productions. As for the game based on the stories of Tony Stark, user Jeff Grubb said on his social networks that the Iron Man game will be the focus of the EA Motive studio after the team's work on the remake of Dead Space, which has a release date. to January 27, 2023 for PC and current-gen consoles.

Motivate is doing iron man after dead space. The team of former Shadow of Mordor devs will make Black Panther. Meta launches a virtual boutique to dress your avatar in the Metaverse — Grubb (@JeffGrubb) September 10, 2022

