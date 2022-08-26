“Iron Chef Mexico” arrives with a new trailer, what other surprises will the culinary reality present?

One of the longest-running cooking reality shows in entertainment is Iron Chef, that over almost three decades has had dozens of versions around the world, but it is until now that the first adaptation is made for its public in Spanish and which was made in .

Netflix released the first preview of this legendary competition that started in Japan and became a global phenomenon. On this occasion, the best chefs in the country will meet face to face in the Kitchen Stadium against the Iron Chefs residents in a duel against time using their talent and knowledge in front of the stove.

Mark Dacascos, who was the presenter of “Iron Chef America”, will have a special appearance in the Mexican version. (Netflix)

In the preview you can see how the chefs Francisco Ruano, Gaby Ruiz Y Roberto Solis (which will be the experts who will have to be defeated), they will have to face talented challenger chefs for the legendary mythical katana. In addition, Paty Cantú and chef Poncho Cadena explain the techniques and setbacks that each team will face.

The program will be hosted by Cantuas well as by chefs Chain Poncho Y Xanic Zondowiczwhile the panel of judges will be in charge of the experts sopie avernin Y Gerardo Vazquez. The first season of this show will consist of eight episodes.

In just one hour, the chefs and their teams will prepare five gourmet dishes, and as if that were not enough, in each dish both Iron Chefs As challenging chefs, they must use a secret ingredient that will be revealed to them at the beginning of the contest. With this they will have to delight the palate of the demanding and knowledgeable judges to become a legend.

Throughout the history of this program, the surprise factor is the “secret ingredient”, which always tends towards the exotic, depending on the country where each version is made. That is, in Japan, where the show originated, it has been river eel, tofu or udon.

Francisco Ruano, Gaby Ruiz and Roberto Solís will be the Iron Chefs who will have to be beaten. (Netflix)

In other places where the reality show has been made, peppers, summer corn or peaches have been chosen. For this reason, to think that insects or animal entrails are chosen in the Mexican version does not sound unreasonable.

This first season of the reality show will feature various personalities from the world of entertainment, who will be part of the guest judges who will change episode after episode. On the list are: Belinda (welcome to eden), Jay of the Cave (moderate), Christopher Von Uckerman (RBD), Lucia Mendez Y Bibi Gaytanamong others.

Next year this franchise turns three decades old. (Netflix)

This new series is based on the format of Fuji Television Network first created in 1993. Netflix will also launch Iron Chef Brazil this year after the success of the American version, Iron Chef: The Legend of Ironnow available on the entertainment service. The first season of Iron Chef Mexico will be available on the streaming platform from next September 21st.

