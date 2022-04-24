Irish shoppers urged to bin sweet treats and other products being recalled from Dunnes Stores, Tesco and Lidl

A number of recall notices have been issued in Ireland in recent weeks over food safety fears.

So far this month, ice cream, chocolate, biscuits and pies have been taken off the shelves of stores thanks to numerous warnings.

The items are sold in stores across the country, including smaller retailers and big supermarkets like Dunnes Stores, Tesco and Lidl.

Read more:Easter Eggs, Digestives and more items being recalled from Irish supermarkets

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland warned that people are at risk of contracting salmonella if they eat certain products, while others were found to contain metal pieces.

Irish consumers are urged not to eat the recalled items.

Here are all the product recalls currently in place:

Digestive biscuits









Tesco is recalling the above batch of Tesco Free From Digestive Biscuits due to the possible presence of small metal pieces.

The pack size is 160g while they have a best before date of March 2023.

Mars ice-cream









A batch of Mars Bounty Ice Cream bars is being recalled due to the presence of the unauthorised pesticide ethylene oxide.

Ethylene oxide is a pesticide that is not permitted for use in foods sold in the EU but is approved for use by other countries outside the EU.

The FSAI says that although the consumption of the contaminated product does not pose an acute risk to health, there is an increased risk if there is continued consumption of ethylene oxide in contaminated food over a long period of time.

Therefore, exposure to ethylene oxide needs to be minimised and point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch.

The recalled items have a batch code 037C3DOE0 and best before date of 31/08/2022.

Chicken pie







(Image: FSAI)



Baxters Food Group Ltd. is recalling the above batch of Fray Bentos Just Chicken Pie due to the possible presence of small pieces of plastic.

The products have a pack size of 425g with the batch code L079T (with time code between 06:00 – 08:22) and best before date of 09/2023.

Kinder chocolates







(Image: Internet unknown)



Multiple recalls have been issued this month for Kinder products over salmonella fears.

There have been several cases identified in Ireland, primarily in children, in April with some even needing hospital treatment.

All of the products which have been recalled, as well as the best before dates, are:

Kinder Surprise (20g): All dates up to and including 04 January 2023

Kinder Surprise (20g x 3 pack): All dates up to and including 04 January 2023

Kinder Surprise (100g): All dates up to and including 21 August 2022

Kinder Mini eggs (75g): All dates up to and including 21 August 2022

Kinder Egg Hunt Kit (150g): All dates up to and including 21 August 2022

Kinder Schokobons (70g, 200g and 320g): All dates up to and including 04 January 2023

Read more:More Irish salmonella cases in young children confirmed as Kinder recall notice extended

Read more:More Kinder products recalled over Salmonella outbreak in Ireland

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.