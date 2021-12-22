Irish Rail urge travellers to prebook intercity journeys this Christmas as change to schedule revealed

Irish Rail is urging those travelling to prebook intercity journeys this Christmas and New Year.

Passengers should note that there will be schedule changes from 24 December 2021 to 3 January 2022.

Customers are asked to note that the wearing of face coverings remains mandatory on board.

Here is the new Irish Rail schedule for Christmas:

Christmas Eve, 24 December

Weekday InterCity service but with cancellations and alterations on certain routes, with last services between 18:00hrs and 20:30hrs approx.

DART & Commuter will operate a Saturday service until between 19:00hrs and 21:00 hrs approx.

Cork Commuter will operate a Saturday service until 18:30 hrs approx.

Christmas Day 25, December and St Stephen’s Day, 26 December

No train services operating.

Monday, 27 December

Revised and reduced InterCity services, check times before travel.

Sunday service on DART and Commuter routes, with some alterations.

Sunday service on Cork Commuter routes.

Reduced service on Portlaoise Commuter route.

No service on Phoenix Park Tunnel (Grand Canal Dock/Hazelhatch to Newbridge) route.

Tuesday, 28 to Thursday, 30 December

Weekday InterCity service but with cancellations and alterations on certain routes.

Saturday service on DART & Commuter services

Saturday service on Cork Commuter services.

Phoenix Park Tunnel (Grand Canal Dock/Hazelhatch & Newbridge) route will operate a reduced service.

New Year’s Eve, 31 December

Weekday InterCity service but with cancellations and alterations on certain routes, with last services between 18:00hrs and 20:30hrs approx.

DART & Commuter will operate a Saturday service until between 19:00hrs and 21:00 hrs approx.

Cork Commuter will operate a Saturday service until 18:30 hrs approx.

Phoenix Park Tunnel (Grand Canal Dock/Hazelhatch & Newbridge) route will operate a reduced service until 19:00hrs approx.

Late-night services which had been planned for New Year’s Eve night, will not operate, due to early closing of hospitality and the cancellation of Dublin’s New Year Festival.

New Year’s Day, 1 January 2022

Revised and reduced InterCity services, check times before travel.

Sunday service on DART & Commuter routes, with minor alterations.

Sunday service on Cork Commuter routes.

Reduced service on Portlaoise Commuter route.

No service on Phoenix Park Tunnel (Grand Canal Dock/Hazelhatch & Newbridge) route.

Sunday, 2 January

Sunday InterCity service but with cancellations and alterations on certain routes.

Normal Sunday service on DART & Commuter services.

Normal Sunday service on Cork Commuter services.

Monday, 3 January (public holiday)

Revised InterCity and Heuston Commuter services, check times before travel.

Sunday service on DART & other Dublin Commuter services.

Sunday service on Cork Commuter services.

Tuesday, 4 January

Normal service resumes on all routes.

Full schedule information throughout the period is available at www.irishrail.ie .

Customers are advised to check their times before travelling on Intercity, DART and Commuter, as there will be schedule alterations everyday.

