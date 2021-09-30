Irish Rail services at Heuston Station to be cancelled this weekend

Irish Rail has confirmed that services at Heuston station will be altered on October 2 due to line improvement works.

A number of trains have been cancelled both leaving and arriving at Heuston station.

The following trains are cancelled on October 2:

17.10 Dublin Heuston to Athlone

18.30 Dublin Heuston to Galway

17.25 Dublin Heuston to Limerick (Additionally cancelled on Saturday 16th October)

16.05 Waterford to Dublin Heuston

Those 4 trains will also not operate on Saturday, November 6, November 20th and December 4.

A number of service alterations for trains leaving Heuston are also being introduced on October 2, including:

17:30 Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers from Heuston to Tullamore and Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Clara and Athlone, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 19:45hrs from Athlone to Galway

18:30 Heuston to Galway is cancelled

19:35 Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore and Athlone, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 21:35hrs from Athlone to Galway

