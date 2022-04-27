Latest newsIreland

Irish Rail is recruiting for full-time jobs in Dublin

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Irish Rail is looking to hire for 30 full-time positions across Ireland.

The transport firm is hiring onboard customer service officers for a salary scale of €31,000 to €41,000.

Up to 30 positions are available in Dublin, Galway, Limerick Mallow, Sligo, Tralee, Westport, and Waterford.

The job responsibilities include:

  • On-board information and customer support
  • Providing reliable and improved assistance for mobility-impaired customers
  • Ensure seat reservations are operational and observed on-board
  • Providing an onboard channel for ticket sales and first class upgrades
  • Assisting customers during in-service disruption situations, including arranging connections and transfers
Irish Rail is looking for applicants with:

  • A passion for customer service
  • Excellent communication
  • Motivation
  • Problem solving
  • Leading and organising
  • Numerical ability
  • IT proficiency

There are a number of phases involved in the selection process including initial online assessments, competency-based interview, and medical and reference checking.

Training will be provided to all successful applicants.

You can find out more here

