Irish Rail is recruiting for full-time jobs in Dublin

Irish Rail is looking to hire for 30 full-time positions across Ireland.
The transport firm is hiring onboard customer service officers for a salary scale of €31,000 to €41,000.
Up to 30 positions are available in Dublin, Galway, Limerick Mallow, Sligo, Tralee, Westport, and Waterford.
The job responsibilities include:
- On-board information and customer support
- Providing reliable and improved assistance for mobility-impaired customers
- Ensure seat reservations are operational and observed on-board
- Providing an onboard channel for ticket sales and first class upgrades
- Assisting customers during in-service disruption situations, including arranging connections and transfers
Irish Rail is looking for applicants with:
- A passion for customer service
- Excellent communication
- Motivation
- Problem solving
- Leading and organising
- Numerical ability
- IT proficiency
There are a number of phases involved in the selection process including initial online assessments, competency-based interview, and medical and reference checking.
Training will be provided to all successful applicants.
You can find out more here
