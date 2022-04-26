Latest newsIreland

Irish Rail has hilarious response to concerned commuter after man ‘collapses’

By: Brian Adam

Irish Rail had an unexpected response to a concerned commuter on Twitter after a man “collapsed” at Ashtown train station.

The eagle-eyed passenger spotted a man who had seemingly fainted in the ticket office.

She immediately flagged the emergency, hoping that someone could come to the rescue.

The caring woman tweeted: “Hi I’m on the train but there is a man collapsed in the Ashtown station stop ticket office!!! It doesn’t look like anyone is there to help.”

Thankfully Iarnrod Eireann had a simple response. They explained that one of their staff members was simply lying on the ground to fix a ticket machine.

They wrote: “We have checked and a member of staff is repairing a machine and lying on the ground while doing so. Thank you for your concern but everything/everyone is fine.”

Brian Adam
