Latest newsIreland

Irish Rail cancel Ed Sheeran special trains from Cork to Dublin due to ‘lack of demand’

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Irish Rail have cancelled this weekend’s special late night trains after the Ed Sheeran Croke Park concerts between Dublin and Cork due to a “lack of demand”.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

The gigs are set to take place at Croke Park on Saturday and Sunday.

Read:

Family of Dublin girl who suffered brutal gang attack hoping for ‘miracle’ recovery

Customers who have purchased tickets for the trains will be contacted shortly, Irish Rail said.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

Read more:Ed Sheeran pulls pints and enjoys Jaeger bombs with staff in south Dublin pub ahead of Croke Park gigs

They added: “Irish Rail apologises for any inconvenience caused.”

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

Tickets are still available for his concerts in Cork, Dublin and Limerick – with re-sale tickets for the Thursday gig in Cork available for as little as €55 on ticketmaster.

Meanwhile, there are also still tickets available for Ed’s warm-up show at the more intimate Vicar Street venue in Dublin tonight – the venue has a capacity of just over 1,000.

Read:

The temperature in the east will be 28 degrees tomorrow

The Bad Habits singer posed for photographs in Fitzgerald’s pub in Sandycove in Dublin and even served pints behind the bar.

Wearing a baseball jacket, Ed was congratulated by the landlord as he pulled a pint in a video.

The singer seemed pleased with his achievement as he waited for the Guinness to settle.

He also dined at Indian restaurant Rasam Restaurant in Glasthule on Monday night before heading to the pub.

Meanwhile, at a press briefing yesterday, Croke Park bosses encouraged concert goers to make sure their phones were fully charged as tickets to the gigs are digital-only.

Revellers are advised to download passes from their Ticketmaster account to their phones in advance of the show.

Details on how to download or transfer tickets have been mailed to customers.

Gates at Croke Park open at 4pm and concert-goers are asked to be mindful of residents and not to gather in advance.

Support acts are Denise Chaila and Maisie Peters with Sheeran’s set expected to begin at 8pm.

Read more: Are Ed Sheeran Croke Park tickets still available and how much are they?

Read more: How Damien Rice inspired a 13-year-old Ed Sheeran at Whelan’s gig

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox

Via | Dublin live>
Previous articleRealme Q5 and Realme Q5 Pro: 120 Hz screens, 5G and very fast charging to touch the high range
Next articleBang & Olufsen presents Beoplay EX, its most complete wireless headphones
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Reviews

Vivo V23 5G, análisis: el móvil que cambia de color es mucho más que eso

Renovarse o morir parece el mantra innato con el que crean cada móvil, especialmente si hablamos...
Ireland

MTK Global to cease operations following Daniel Kinahan sanctions

Boxing management company MTK Global have announced they will cease operations at the end of the month following...
Gaming

Jason Momoa could star in the Minecraft movie

After passing through Game of Thrones, Aquaman, or the most recent Dune, it seems that the next great...
Tech News

Dabble, an ideal tool for writing books

Writing a novel is not an easy thing. There are many details that must be kept in...