Irish Rail cancel Ed Sheeran special trains from Cork to Dublin due to ‘lack of demand’

Irish Rail have cancelled this weekend’s special late night trains after the Ed Sheeran Croke Park concerts between Dublin and Cork due to a “lack of demand”.

The gigs are set to take place at Croke Park on Saturday and Sunday.

Customers who have purchased tickets for the trains will be contacted shortly, Irish Rail said.

They added: “Irish Rail apologises for any inconvenience caused.”

Tickets are still available for his concerts in Cork, Dublin and Limerick – with re-sale tickets for the Thursday gig in Cork available for as little as €55 on ticketmaster.

Meanwhile, there are also still tickets available for Ed’s warm-up show at the more intimate Vicar Street venue in Dublin tonight – the venue has a capacity of just over 1,000.

The Bad Habits singer posed for photographs in Fitzgerald’s pub in Sandycove in Dublin and even served pints behind the bar.

Wearing a baseball jacket, Ed was congratulated by the landlord as he pulled a pint in a video.

The singer seemed pleased with his achievement as he waited for the Guinness to settle.

He also dined at Indian restaurant Rasam Restaurant in Glasthule on Monday night before heading to the pub.

Meanwhile, at a press briefing yesterday, Croke Park bosses encouraged concert goers to make sure their phones were fully charged as tickets to the gigs are digital-only.

Revellers are advised to download passes from their Ticketmaster account to their phones in advance of the show.

Details on how to download or transfer tickets have been mailed to customers.

Gates at Croke Park open at 4pm and concert-goers are asked to be mindful of residents and not to gather in advance.

Support acts are Denise Chaila and Maisie Peters with Sheeran’s set expected to begin at 8pm.

