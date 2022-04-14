Latest newsIreland

Irish Rail add extra Dublin trains for Ed Sheeran’s Croke Park gigs

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Irish Rail have added extra trains for next weekend as tens of thousands of Ed Sheeran fans get set to travel to Croke Park.

The UK pop star is playing Croker on April 23 and 24.

And two additional services will run both nights to help fans get home safely.

A train will leave Dublin Heuston at 00:40 after both concerts and will serve all stations to Cork.

There will also be a train serving Limerick Junction to Limerick at 02:12 both nights, so fans from Limerick who are travelling on the Heuston train can get home.

Concert-goers are advised to travel to the gig via public transport as parking will be hard to find.

Drumcondra Station is just down the Clonliffe Road from Croke Park, located beside Centra on the Drumcondra Road. Drumcondra Station is accessible from Heuston, Connolly Station and Maynooth, among others.

Busses that stop on the Drumcondra Road include the 1, 13, 16, 33 and 41.

Meanwhile, Croke Park is a short walk from the North Strand/Fairview direction. Plenty of busses pass by here including the H1, H2, H3, 6, 14, 15, 27, 27a, 27b, 42 and 43.

Brian Adam
