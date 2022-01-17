Irish passport renewal: Everything you need to know from waiting time to cost

As people begin to think about holidays abroad for 2022, many will need to renew their passport in the coming weeks and months.

Renewing an Irish passport can be done in a number of ways with different prices depending on what the applicant wants.

Applicants can currently apply to renew passports online or you can make an urgent appointment in the Passport Office in Dublin. Do not attend the passport office in person unless an appointment has been made.

Here’s everything you need to know about renewing a passport from cost to potential waiting times depending on how you ordered it.

Renewing a passport online

Passport renewals made online will continue to be processed as a priority and is the fastest way to get a passport.

Renewals can take between 10 working days for simple renewals to 40 working days for first-time applicants.

Online applications are open to all applicants including children who are resident in the following countries: Ireland, Northern Ireland, Great Britain, Europe, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the USA.

To renew a passport online you will need the following:

your current passport

a digital photograph

an email address

credit/debit card

Passport Express

The Passport Express service is open for applicants with an estimated turnaround time of 8 weeks. Applications cannot be expedited so if you need a passport sooner, use the online renewal service.

How much to renew a passport?

There are currently three different options a person can choose between when renewing a passport online.

A standard passport book with 34 pages costs €75 while a 66-page book costs €105.

A passport card, which can only be used for travel around the EU and EEA, costs €35. This passport only lasts five years.

Or you can get both a 34/66-page Passport book and card for €100 or €130, respectively.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter